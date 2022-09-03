Lower Savannah, City of Orangeburg job fair Sept. 13; Sept. devoted to S.C. workforce development

S.C. Works Lower Savannah and the City of Orangeburg Parks and Recreation Department are presenting the second annual job fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13.

The event will be held in the city gymnasium at 410 Broughton St., Orangeburg.

Participating employers are:

• Addus Homecare

• Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center

• Bamberg Job Corps

• Charleston County Consolidated 911

• City of Orangeburg

• Cracker Barrel

• Express Employment Pros.

• Federal Bureau of Prisons

• Hickory Springs Bottling

• Lake Marion Golf

• Lexington County Sheriff

• Medshore Ambulance

• OCAB

• Orangeburg County Sheriff

• Palmetto Goodwill

• Phoenix Specialty Mfg.

• Randstad USA

• Regional Medical Center

• Savannah River Nuclear Solutions

• SC Dept. of Mental Health

• SC Dept. of Corrections

• SC Dept. of Juvenile Justice

• SC Dept. of Probation

• SC State Transport Police

• The Oaks

• The Onin Group

SCWorks Center on Wheels

Lower Savannah Council of Government’s “SCWorks Center on Wheels” brings access to workforce development, training, education and economic development opportunities to the rural areas of the Lower Savannah Region that lack access to brick-and-mortar locations.

Services provided to job seekers include assistance with SCWorks Online Registration, job search, basic unemployment insurance, labor market information, resume writing, computer and internet access, workshop information, career assessment guidance and referrals.

In addition to serving job seekers, this unit will also partner with employers to provide job fairs/hiring events, Rapid Response events, access to training programs information and job postings.

The SC Works Mobile Unit is equipped with 10 workstations, has Wi-Fi and printer capabilities, onsite assistance and is wheelchair accessible.

The SCWorks Mobile Unit is making weekly visits within the Lower Savannah Workforce Development Area (Aiken, Allendale, Bamberg, Barnwell, Calhoun, Orangeburg counties) to enhance workforce delivery services across the region.

Workforce Development Month

DEW is celebrating Workforce Development Month in September. During the month, DEW and SC Works partners will promote events for jobseekers and employers through job fairs, open house events, workshops, conferences, and more.

“South Carolina’s workforce is the backbone of the state’s economy. This month will highlight the abundant opportunities provided by our agency and partner agencies, to enhance the state and local job markets, increase participation in the labor force, and provide jobs that lead to economic independence for our workers in the state,” said S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce Executive Director Dan Ellzey.

There are more than 200 job fairs and workshops, dozens of visits by the Career Coach and the Be Pro Be Proud mobile workshop, discussion forums and roundtables, and weekly labor market information webinars. These events are virtual and in-person, some are statewide, while others are developed specifically for local areas. There are also events personalized for businesses, veterans, rural communities, jobseekers with barriers, and much more. For more specifics and to track activities for the month, please see the attached information sheet.

“South Carolina’s economy is one of the strongest in the nation because of the hardworking people who make up our workforce,” Gov. Henry McMaster said. “We have consistently invested in smart, targeted solutions to make sure South Carolinians are trained and ready to do the jobs that are available in our great state, but there’s always more work to be done. That’s why Workforce Development Month is so important – it gives us the opportunity to show our people the opportunities available to them and to focus on new, innovative ideas to build on our prosperity.”