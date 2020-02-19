Lower electric bills for Vance residents
VANCE TOWN COUNCIL

Lower electric bills for Vance residents

All Dominion Energy residential customers in the Vance ZIP code will be invited to sign up for a free program designed to reduce their electricity bills.

Dominion employee Gerald Freeman made the announcement at Vance Town Council’s January meeting.

He said that the utility will hold a meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 5, at the Vance Family and Friends Center, 608 Camden Road, to demonstrate energy-saving gadgets and provide lots of suggestions on how to cut energy costs.

Eligible customers will be invited to sign up for the Neighborhood Energy Efficiency Program. The utility will visit their homes, install the energy-saving fixtures and provide lots of other goodies all for free.

Attendees who live in the Vance ZIP code and/or get their electric service from Tri-County Electric cooperative won’t be able to get the freebies. However, they can learn what they can do on their own and what items they can buy for relatively little money to reduce their electric bills. A years ago, Dominion offered the program in two phases to Holly Hill area residents, who received it enthusiastically.

Want to get a whole lot more from TheTandD.com?

Dominion plans to bring the program to Eutawville next. No timetable has been announced.

