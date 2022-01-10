Low temps prompt reminder about pipes

Tomorrow night’s temperatures are forecast to be the coldest so far this winter, prompting weather officials to remind individuals to protect uninsulated pipes and sensitive vegetation.

Temperatures will drop into the low 20s Tuesday night. Some typically cooler locations could see temperatures drop into the teens, according to the National Weather Service.

Temperatures in the Orangeburg area are forecast to drop to a low of 24. This temperature is forecast for Wednesday morning around 6 a.m. and 7 a.m.

Temperatures will be below freezing for about 13 hours Tuesday night. At such temperatures, unprotected water pipes could freeze and burst.

High temperatures Tuesday are forecast to reach around 45 degrees.

Fair weather is expected through the remainder of the work week, with low temperatures moderating near or slightly above freezing. High temperatures will be in the 50s, which is normal for this time of year.

The next chance of rain will be this weekend as a frontal system moves into the region, according to the NWS.

Temperatures will remain above freezing and no snowfall is expected.

