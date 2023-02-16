NEESES – According to 1 Corinthians 13:4-8 in the NIV version of the Holy Bible, love is patient.

And two Neeses seniors patiently waited to wed on the day before Valentine’s Day on Monday, Feb. 13.

Tom Wesley Gleaton was married to Shirley Jean Campbell with the Rev. John Anthony presiding in a ceremony that occurred just before the Town of Neeses’ monthly senior luncheon.

The February senior luncheon appropriately had a Valentine’s Day theme with lots of red and pink heart décor.

Before the event, Neeses Councilwoman Paula Hutchins, who also owns Rusty and Paula's Restaurant in Bamberg, placed red and white tablecloths and Valentine's set pieces on the tables along with some of her assistants.

Anthony continued the verse from 1 Corinthians during the ceremony for all who share love, not just the couple before him: “…Love is kind. It does not envy, it does not boast, it is not proud. It does not dishonor others, it is not self-seeking, it is not easily angered, it keeps no record of wrongs. Love does not delight in evil but rejoices with the truth. It always protects, always trusts, always hopes, always perseveres. Love never fails. But where there are prophecies, they will cease; where there are tongues, they will be stilled; where there is knowledge, it will pass away.”

Mayor Kenneth Gleaton, in an introduction to the luncheon, mentioned the theme again but also said, “Love is in the air.”

The newly wed Mr. and Mrs. Tom Wesley Gleaton led in a dance before the food was served.

Grilled hamburgers with all the fixings, pork and beans, potato salad, cupcakes and wedding cake were served to all who came to the February senior luncheon. Participants could also access a vegetable tray at one of the tables. Green punch, tea and bottled water were also served.

The food and beverages were prepared by Hutchins.

The new bride, Shirley Jean (Campbell) Gleaton, won one of the games of bingo during the afternoon.

Her escort during the ceremony was Clint Wall, and the pianist was Patsy Fogle.