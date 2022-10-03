‘Love in action’: Churches help Edisto Habitat build 93rd home

Brooke Thomas has a heart full of love and gratitude for all the volunteers who are making her dream of homeownership come true through Edisto Habitat for Humanity.

EHFH is continuing its mission of providing affordable housing in the community. On Sept. 28, the local housing ministry broke ground on its 93rd home, located at 1101 King Road in Orangeburg.

Thomas, a 34-year-old mother of seven, is grateful for the support of the 24 churches which have contributed to the Faith Build project, along with other EHFH partners and her family.

“Habitat for Humanity has provided my family and I with a great amount of support through this journey. ... When it comes to Habitat for Humanity, I had to learn patience to know that everything was not a fairy tale, but dreams do come true. With them, I have laughed, cried, smiled, frowned, fallen down, gotten back up, but never gave up,” Thomas said.

“There were times I felt lost, but then I remembered there is always a light at the end of the tunnel. I would like to thank God who ordered my steps; the lucky seven, my children; my parents; my grandparents in their earthly absence; aunts, uncles, cousins; church family and friends," she said, noting that she also appreciated the EHFH organization, its volunteers and other partners who made her new home possible.

Thomas continued, “I am forever grateful, thankful and blessed to be the last recipient of 2022. The order has changed, and I was content because in Matthew 20:16, it states: ‘So the last shall be first and the first last. For many be called, but few chosen.’”

EHFH Executive Director Jessica Burgoyne thanked all of the dedicated volunteers who are making the building of the home possible, including the participating churches. Many church members were present at the groundbreaking.

Burgoyne also announced CPM Credit Union in Orangeburg as EHFH’s newest financial stability partner.

“We will now be working with them on some programs in our community under our Cost of Home program and our Financial Stability program. They will be sponsoring … things throughout the year,” Burgoyne said.

EHFH is continuing its participation in a Cost of Home program launched in June 2019 in conjunction with Habitat for Humanity International to promote housing advocacy.

Burgoyne also recognized an anonymous donor to the housing ministry from Virginia.

“There is another little angel that exists in Virginia. They have a lot of ties in Orangeburg and have asked to stay anonymous, but her contribution from her and her family has also gone into this Faith Build. ... There are people that are very supportive and are really rooting for Orangeburg to continue this work and build a good community,” she said.

The Rev. Jerry French of First Baptist Church was among the members of the faith community who turned out to work on Thomas’ home. He said the work was a demonstration of God’s love for others and a way to honor him.

“There's a tremendous amount of love that we feel for community. We should never lose that. We've lived in Orangeburg and around Orangeburg for a long time, most of us, and we should always remember that it is love for another and the love that the Lord has for each and every one of us that we give to others,” French said.

He continued, “I don't know standing here the love that you have for God, but I know the love that he has for you. So that's what brings us here today and, please, continue within the community to let others know just how much we love our community and one another.”

The Rev. Stanley Rivers, pastor of Williams Chapel AME Church, said, “I’m just happy to be a part of this momentous occasion. As I was looking at the program this morning, it says, 'Love in action.' I'm totally in agreement with this.”

He continued, “Love is an action word ... and that's what you're showing on this morning. ... I'm just happy and elated to be a part of this groundbreaking ceremony. It truly makes me happy because it shows love in action. God is smiling on us, and we should smile on one another.”

The Rev. Melissa Green, pastor of Greater St. John AME Church in Rowesville, where Thomas attends, said EHFH was continuing to do the work the Lord called the organization to do.

“We are continuing to give God the glory. Thank you so very much for what you continue to do to make a difference in the communities here in Orangeburg. ... We look forward to continuing to work with you,” Green said.

The Rev. Carol Cannon, pastor of St. Andrews United Methodist Church, spoke of the late Michael G. Salley Jr. He was a founder of Edisto Habitat for Humanity in 1989 and went on to work on more than 80 homes.

Cannon was joined by Salley's widow, Penny, at the groundbreaking ceremony.

“He was one of the people that first brought Habitat for Humanity to Orangeburg. He had a dream for ministry and that dream lives on today,” Cannon said.

Linda Mccants, a member of Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church, said, “It is truly a blessing to be here. We are just wonderful and pleased in whatever we can do to be a part of this great ministry, and we appreciate everything you’re doing.”

Thomas said she did not expect the turnout of so many churches that helped to support the home build.

“It has been a blessing. I’ve been out on my own since I was 20. Having the amount of kids that I have is a day-to-day challenge, but, at the same time, I’m a mother at the end of the day. So I instill in my kids the importance of working hard and being a blessing to others because blessings do come back to you,” Thomas said. “At the end of the day, everything comes when it’s supposed to come.”

Burgoyne said while the coronavirus pandemic caused a decline in homebuilding and more of a focus on ramp building in partnership with Carpenters for Christ, the EHFH mission did not stop.

The organization did everything from helping more than 30 families with emergency response during tornadoes to conducting food drives.

“We've been out in the community very actively, but our build had to be kind of readjusted because of the storm (Hurricane Ian). So we are very glad to be back to an active build schedule,” she said.

Burgoyne continued, “I'm not sure that we've ever going to resume normal. I think we've all had to kind of adjust to what the needs are in our community and serve them. Our goal is to serve as many people in a meaningful way as we can."