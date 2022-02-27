Lots of questions on building new O-W; superintendent says need is more than bricks, mortar

Some attendees at a community forum on the Orangeburg County School District's proposed $190 million facilities spending plan questioned the rationale of the plan and why specific spending details have not been publicly provided.

School officials say specific details about the spending plan will be provided when the district's school board approves a proposed plan and well before the plan comes before the public in a November referendum.

Van Gaffney, who has served as a principal in public schools for several years, questioned why the district has not revealed specific plans, especially for its proposal to build a new Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School.

"We don't have a site or anything to project where the new school would be," Gaffney said at the Wednesday forum. "We don't have a site and we don't have any idea of what we are going to do with this existing facility."

"We don't know some answers that I think it is vital that we need to know," he said.

Orangeburg County School District Superintendent Dr. Shawn Foster said budgeted details will be better known as numbers are crunched.

"That is work the superintendent has to do and that we are currently engaging in," Foster said. "I have until November because again this does not go to a ballot until November, so by November ... I should have those questions answered."

Foster noted he and the district have "looked under every rock" and have done their due diligence on the proposed plan.

He also noted the district plans to utilize a construction-manager-at-risk (CMAR) process to oversee building projects. This means a contractor would be bound to deliver the project at an agreed-upon cost.

The CMAR would provide architectural and engineering services to the district.

School officials say with the rising cost of equipment and supplies, going with a CMAR is most likely the safest and cost-effective way to proceed.

"Trust me, we are working on those things," Foster said.

School officials estimate it will cost about $54 million to bring O-W up to a minimum standard and say it would be more prudent to build new rather than spend money on an aging facility.

Sam Farlow inquired what exactly has to be done to O-W that would cost $54 million.

Foster said the estimated cost to replace the HVAC system at the school alone is about $12 million. He said other issues are classroom upgrades and lighting improvements, to name a few.

Farlow also asked what would happen to the O-W if the plan to build a new school passes.

Foster said public/private partnerships will be sought to either repurpose the school for a community need or a portion could be demolished.

"There are gaps and there are other organizations and resources that we may find a better use for this facility," Foster said. "We can't leave an empty building here to be an eyesore, nor can we continue to accrue the actual operation costs for a building that is not being utilized."

Retired Orangeburg Consolidated School District 5 Facilities Director Mike Taylor questioned the feasibility of building a new O-W High School.

He noted that the proposed new school would be 295,000 square feet. He said the Charleston County school district just spent about $280 a square foot on a new school, which means at the size of the school Orangeburg wants to build would cost upwards of $100 million.

Taylor noted renovation costs would be about half or two-thirds of this cost and could range at a high of $54 million as put forward by the district.

Taylor said renovating the current O-W is not a bad proposition.

"This school has never been renovated," Taylor said. "We have added to it, but it has never been renovated."

Taylor suggested the district renovate O-W, using the difference between renovations and the cost of a new school to renovate schools such as William J. Clark and Howard, as well as schools in the eastern end of the county.

"It is just for consideration," Taylor said. "I am not saying you have not thought about all of this."

Foster said he has overseen the construction of 15 new facilities over his time in the public school system. Putting $54 million into O-W would be equivalent to putting air "in a flat tire that still has no tread."

"We need to design a school for the next level of education that they need and deserve as well," Foster said, noting students deserve a building that will be safe and have a long useful life.

"It is not about bricks and mortar, it is about our children," Foster said. "It is about programs and opportunities for students."

Foster said he is looking out for what is the "long-term, best option" for students.

"It would be very helpful for the general public, the stakeholders to see what we are actually going to talk about and how the money is going to be spent -- what area and how it is going to be spent," Taylor said.

Foster reiterated budgets will be set upon approval of a plan.

The community forum at O-W Wednesday evening continued the district's tour across the county focusing on a proposed spending plan.

It was the fourth community forum scheduled to address what the district is coining the “School Improvements of Pride by 2025” plan.

Foster said the community forums are intended to give the public an opportunity to provide feedback that will be incorporated into the final school facilities plan.

The proposal includes not only the construction of a new Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School, but also the construction of a new elementary school, additions to William J. Clark Middle and Lake Marion High schools, and upgrades to fine arts and athletic facilities.

The district developed the plan, in part, to address declining student enrollment and the cost of repairing aging mechanical systems. Those were highlighted in the district’s demography and facilities studies.

Foster also reminded all that any plan that comes before the school board for a vote and is approved will have to go before voters in a referendum. The board's vote will not be the final say.

"The community has to have the last say," Foster said. "It is not a done deal because it has to go to the voters for a referendum."

Foster said if the public does not like the plan and votes to not approve it, then it will not happen.

Other concerns raised Wednesday were about the distances students would have to travel in the eastern end of the county to go to school.

William J. Clark Middle School parent Henry Ideozu asked if a public meeting can be scheduled with school board members to talk about the proposed plan before November. He expressed concerns about whether the current board understands the importance of innovation and to be forward looking.

"I was hired here not just to run a school district but any information or lack of information my board has about innovation and advancement is up to me to educate them," Foster said, defending the board's and district's vision. "I think you would be shocked at the foresight of not just the school board but the district administration and also members of this community and what they bring."

As part of the process of getting feedback on the proposed plan, district officials have visited Edisto High School, Bethune-Bowman Middle/High School; Lovely Hill Baptist Church and Lake Marion High School.

To help pay for the proposed plan, the district plans to hold a referendum during the November 2022 general election on the $190 million it hopes to spend. The $190 million was targeted as the amount of debt the district can take on without having to increase property taxes.

The current debt service is about 42 mills, which would bring roughly $14 million annually to the district to help pay off the bond.

Foster also said the district plans to pay off all its current debt by 2026.

The district also plans to seek a $40 million general-obligation bond to help pay for an energy-performance contract that would entail upgrading the school district's HVAC, lighting and water systems. Foster also said the GO bond would not require a tax increase.

There is only one meeting left. It will be held primarily for vendors, contractors and subcontractors March 1 at the Orangeburg County Library at 1645 Russell St. from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Those who want to provide comments or input on the district's plan are asked to go to tinyurl.com/ocsdschools

