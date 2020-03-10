Loretta Griffin Warner -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Mrs. Loretta Griffin Warner, 84, of Orangeburg, passed away Sunday, March 8, 2020.
Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Wednesday, March 11, in the Thompson Funeral Home chapel, 1012 Whitman St., Orangeburg. The Rev. Marie E. Ray will be officiating. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery, Orangeburg.
You have free articles remaining.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 10, at Thompson Funeral Home Inc. in Orangeburg.
Memorials may be made to St. John United Methodist Church, 3526 Bamberg Road, Orangeburg, SC 29115.
Please sign the family's online guest book at www.thompsonfh.net.