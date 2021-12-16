LOOKING BACK: Biden in Orangeburg in 2020 says plans will help rural areas

Former Vice President Joe Biden says he plans to help poor schools, provide more money for rural hospitals and support historically black colleges and universities.

The Democratic presidential hopeful visited Orangeburg on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, ahead of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Biden spent 20 minutes talking to over 250 people at the David Pascoe Oyster Roast about King’s legacy and the importance of defeating President Trump in the 2020 election.

Prior to his speech at the Orangeburg County Fairgrounds, Biden sat down with The T&D for an interview about his policy proposals.

Education

Biden outlined his policy on education, stating that he will triple the funding for Title I schools, which have high numbers of poor students. Many of the schools are located in rural areas.

“Right now, most of the rural areas out here are Title I schools, and right now Title I schools get $15 billion a year. I move that from $15 to $45 billion,” he said.

Biden said the increase will address several areas of need, the first being the national teacher shortage.

“We’re already short 115,000 nationally. By 2025, that’s going to be 230,000,” Biden said. “It raises salaries to make it competitive for Title I teachers, and it raises salaries across the board.”

His education policy also seeks to increase the number of other school staff he considers critical.

“It doubles the number of people who are school psychologists, it increases and doubles the number of school nurses, the number of social workers because what we learned is drug abuse is not the cause of mental problems, mental problems are the cause of drug abuse,” Biden said.

The increase in funding will also change the education gap between rural and urban areas, according to Biden.

Biden plans to attack the gap by providing schooling for children at a younger age.

“It provides for school for every kid 3, 4 and 5 years old. I mean school, not daycare,” Biden said. “It’s a gigantic positive investment.”

Biden said his policies will also address student debt relief issues and provide free community college.

Health care

Biden talked about the “Biden Healthcare Plan,” which seeks to address hospital closures in rural areas.

“Right now the reason why so many of your hospitals are closing here and throughout the country is that the reimbursement rate that Medicare pays is not sufficient enough to keep the hospitals open,” Biden said.

Biden’s health care policy will provide additional funding for hospitals.

“So, the Biden Healthcare Plan provides a public option and also provides for additional funding to keep rural hospitals open. Not just emergency rooms, but so they can have beds as well,” Biden said.

“We provide monies to have traveling vans come to the hospitals throughout rural America. And I increase the payback that’s available under the Biden Healthcare Plan for rural hospitals so we can maintain and keep them open,” Biden said.

Keeping hospitals open affects more than health care, Biden said.

“Sometimes they’re the largest employers in a small town and it keeps people employed,” he said.

Broadband

Biden’s plan to bring broadband internet to rural areas involves billions of dollars in funding.

“Barack and I pushed when we were in office, we didn’t get it done when the Republicans took over the House, is a $20 billion plan to expand broadband to rural America across the board,” he said.

“It will significantly increase prosperity, it will significantly gain back whatever was spent and extend it by making us a much more modern economy,” Biden said.

HBCUs

Biden announced the “HBCU students for Biden” initiative this month.

Biden’s plan invests nearly $100 billion in HBCUs.

“A significant thing we can do for HBCUs is not just make sure that they have enough of an endowment to makes sure they can keep themselves open, but to invest in new technologies,” Biden stated.

Biden’s plan would invest $70 billion in the colleges and universities.

He says it makes sense to invest in HBCUs because, “We have an incredibly talented group of people who have been shut out in the past.”

Biden’s plan includes the doubling of Pell Grants from $6,000 to $12,000 per year.

“That $12,000 a year will make a gigantic difference in transportation, housing and food,” Biden said. “That is going to help particularly students coming from families making less than $50,000 a year.”

Biden said that investing in minority communities means a better-educated public.

“The better-educated everybody else is, the better educated that everybody is,” Biden said.

Contact the writer: bharris@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-596-6530.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.