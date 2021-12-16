LOOKING BACK: Biden in Orangeburg in 2019 promises to restore middle class

“I think we are in the battle for the soul of this nation,” 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden told more than 200 crowd members on July 6, 2019.

The former vice president of the United States held a campaign event at Edisto Fork United Methodist Church in Orangeburg, where he addressed the issues of the Trump administration and warned attendees of consequences of a second term for President Trump.

“You all know in your gut that this election is different than any you’ve engaged in,” Biden said.

Biden stated that under Trump, the core values of the nation are under siege. He stated that Americans can repair “four years of this president.”

“It will go down, God willing, as an aberration in American history,” he said.

“Eight years and our very standing in the world, or very democracy, everything that made America America will be at stake,” he said. “It’s going to forever and fundamentally alter the character of this nation in a way that our kids aren’t going to recognize."

Biden offered a solution to preventing a second term for Trump and his administration, an administration he called “the most outwardly racist.”

“Part of the future is we have to restore the backbone of America,” he said. Biden defined the middle class as the backbone of America.

“Working families, lower-class families in South Carolina, the bottom’s falling out. We have to take on the inequities of our system that are causing so many today in America, and around the world, to question their faith in democracy,” he said.

Biden stated that restoring the middle class would benefit all of America.

“Middle class and access to the middle class provides not only economic stability, but social stability,” Biden said.

“That’s why when we rebuild the middle class, we have to start by restoring and dealing with and rooting out systematic racism,” he said.

The makeup of the rebuilding process includes increasing employment access, bettering transportation, clean, renewable energy, cleaner, faster and safer infrastructure and more affordable housing, according to Biden.

Biden also noted that the components of the rebuilding process could also “help confront the existential threat of climate change,” and “provide 10 million new, good-paying jobs.”

“It’s time we started to reward work over wealth,” he said. “Rebuilding the middle class is my North Star."

Biden pledged to work towards defeating Trump and helping to better America, even if he does not become the Democratic nominee.

He said the reasoning behind his commitment is to prevent another four years under President Trump.

“We can’t afford four more years,” Biden said.

Contact the writer: bharris@timesanddemocrat.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0