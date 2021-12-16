LOOKING BACK: Biden in Orangeburg in 2007 says Iraq policy must change

The United States can afford to tackle its pressing domestic and international problems only if it first succeeds in extracting its military forces from Iraq, U.S. Sen. Joseph R. Biden Jr. of Delaware said Monday, March 5, 2007.

The Democratic presidential hopeful made three stops in Orangeburg and gained the endorsement of state Rep. Jerry Govan, D-Orangeburg.

Biden spoke at an Orangeburg County Democratic Party breakfast at Chestnut Grill, at a gathering of students and instructors at Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College and at an Orangeburg Kiwanis Club luncheon at Joe Fox's restaurant.

He also met privately with Claflin University's president, Dr. Henry Tisdale, a former longtime administrator at Delaware State University.

"All over the country, people are uncertain about their future," more so than in any other time in a half-century, Biden said.

"It's getting harder and harder and harder" for families to "fill up our gas tanks" and heat their homes, he said.

It's harder to pay for college educations for their children, he said, although "a college degree is a ticket to the middle class."

"Every American knows we need a national health care policy," he said, "not just because it is humane, but also because it is necessary for business" to be competitive in the world market.

Many people, even those who work 40 hours a week or multiple jobs, cannot afford health insurance. "They know what everything costs, and they live in fear" of financial ruin from a health crisis, he said.

On the world stage, the United States has become "more isolated" than at any time in recent history, he said.

Voters are looking for a president "who can restore the middle class" as well as "restore our place in the world, regaining our security and our standing in the world," he said.

For the first time in 26 years, the middle class has turned away from the Republican Party, Biden said. But "they haven't turned to us (Democrats) yet.

"The first thing we've got to do is let them know we're not just a bunch of policy wonks with the right programs," he said. "We've got to regain their confidence (by) letting them know we understand their problems."

Money can solve many problems, he continued, such as providing health care for everyone age 17 and younger, reducing class sizes in public schools and paying higher salaries to woo the best and brightest young adults into the teaching profession.

"Folks, there's a lot of money out there to do good things, but we've got to deal with Iraq first," Biden said. "It's costing us $8.5 billion a month."

"The true cost of the war," Biden continued, includes the human toll of deaths — the mother of a soldier who died in Iraq was in the audience at one event — or injuries.

Thanks to modern medicine, this war has produced fewer deaths but more brain trauma and amputations, he said.

Biden lamented that his friend, radio personality Don Imus, has resorted to raising money for a facility for veterans who become amputees and cannot afford prosthetic devices.

"What a shame! What a sin!" Biden declared. "Isn't that our responsibility, the responsibility of the United States government?" He said providing care for veterans "for the rest of their lives" is "the single most sacred obligation that the government has."

Biden said the Democratic presidential candidate field "is loaded with talent this time," but his longevity in the Senate makes him the most experienced of the group.

Biden said he made a public prediction on Sept. 10, 2001, that the United States would face a terrorist threat "from the belly of a plane. … I didn't know it was going to come the next day" in the form of attacks on the World Trade Center and the Pentagon.

