LOOKING BACK: Biden, Democrats debate in Orangeburg in 2007

The major Democratic presidential candidates showed no real taste for battle among themselves in their first nationally televised debate Thursday, but they sought to reassure Americans tired of the Iraq War that they’d get the United States out of that conflict.

At the same time, they also worked to assure the audience they’d act strongly and decisively if this country is attacked again, as it was on Sept. 11, 2001.

A mix of domestic issues and foreign policy flavored the debate on the campus of South Carolina State University Thursday night.

The 90-minute exchange wrapped up a marathon of events, preparations and expectations leading up to the debate in Orangeburg, which found itself, for the night anyway, the center of political attention.

Early on, the candidates staked out positions on Iraq, with much of it centering on the 2002 vote to authorize the war. That already has been a contentious matter in this fast-starting presidential primary, especially among the anti-war activist base in the Democratic Party.

Sen. Hillary Clinton, D-N.Y., has repeatedly declined to apologize for her vote, as other Democrats who supported the authorization have done, but she said she took responsibility for it and seemed to demonstrate some humility in replying, “I did as good a job I could at the time.”

Sen. Barack Obama, D-Ill., reminded voters that he opposed the war in 2002 when he was a state senator and called for greater diplomacy, as did all of the candidates on the stage.

The Democrats were harshly critical of President Bush’s conduct of the Iraq War.

“This is not America’s war to win or lose,” Clinton said.

With the country at war, foreign policy considerations were bound to be key in a debate in which many Americans would be comparing the candidates for the first time.

At one point, the Democrats were asked how they’d respond if two American cities were hit with an al-Qaeda terrorist attack while they were debating.

Obama said the country would have to respond to the emergency, then find out who was responsible in the event there would be a response. He added, though, that he wouldn’t respond with “bluster and bombast” but would work with the international community.

Others were more forceful.

Edwards said he would act “swiftly and strongly,” but that there are other “tools” rather than just bombs.

Clinton said “we should quickly respond” if the U.S. can find out who’s behind the attack.

“I would respond militarily, aggressively,” New Mexico Gov. Bill Richardson said.

Richardson; Sen. Christopher Dodd, D-Conn.; Sen. Joe Biden, D-Del.; Rep. Dennis Kucinich, D-Ohio; and former Sen. Mike Gravel of Alaska have trailed the others in the polls and in fundraising. But there were moments when they, too, captured the spotlight.

Biden’s moment probably prompted the greatest response of the evening. When moderator Brian Williams asked him whether he could assure the public that, while he has made verbal gaffes in the past, he could represent the country on the national stage.

Biden, who tends toward wordiness, replied: “Yes.”

Williams waited, expecting more. But there was nothing more. Except a smile. After a short wait, the audience laughed. Biden continued smiling. Williams moved on.

