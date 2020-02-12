Longtime Orangeburg optometrist Dr. Robert Cress retires after 44 years

The eye doctor said his loquaciousness also served him well in his business.

“I like to talk, and I like talking with my patients. In fact, my staff will tell you I talk too much, especially if it’s somebody who I’ve asked what their hobbies are. If they golf, you know, it takes forever.

“I just like to talk to people and I like to care for their eyes. I appreciate all the loyalty and support of my patients over the years, especially for my wife for helping us through optometry school financially and helping raise the kids when I was gone to optometric meetings all over the place, especially at night,” Cress said.

He and his wife of nearly 50 years, Linda, have two sons, Steven, an optometrist in Waxhaw, North Carolina, and Kevin, who is employed at the Y-12 National Security Complex in Oak Ridge, Tennessee. They are the grandparents of one, Shiloh, 2.

He said his wife, who he met at Appalachian State University, has helped and supported him from the very beginning.