Longtime Orangeburg optometrist Dr. Robert Cress retires after 44 years

Dr. Robert M. Cress has a delightful disposition characterized by a hearty laugh and a warm smile.
It is a trait which has served the longtime optometrist well as he prepares for retirement after more than four decades of caring for patients.
Cress, 72, officially retired from his practice at 1605 Carolina Ave. in Orangeburg on Dec. 31.
“I’ve enjoyed every bit of it. I don’t think I could have chosen any better profession,” Cress said.
The Troy, North Carolina, native attended Appalachian State University and was attracted to Orangeburg partly because of its warm weather.
“I always wanted to go someplace warmer, and I knew at some point I wanted to play golf. You can play down here, except maybe a couple of weeks in the winter. I enjoyed that ... but also in school, my best friends were from South Carolina,” Cress said.
He recalled his early beginnings in Orangeburg.
“I came and started work probably Sept. 3, 1975. I know it was the day after Labor Day. I worked from 1975 to 1984 with Dr. William B. Mobley and then from ’84 to 1990 with Dr. Marvin E. Mixon. He passed away.
“I bought out half the practice and finished paying that off after he died. I later bought the building. So I’ve been sole proprietor from 1991 ‘til Dec. 31, 2019. I just got so old I had to quit,” Cress said, laughing.
The eye doctor said his loquaciousness also served him well in his business.
“I like to talk, and I like talking with my patients. In fact, my staff will tell you I talk too much, especially if it’s somebody who I’ve asked what their hobbies are. If they golf, you know, it takes forever.
“I just like to talk to people and I like to care for their eyes. I appreciate all the loyalty and support of my patients over the years, especially for my wife for helping us through optometry school financially and helping raise the kids when I was gone to optometric meetings all over the place, especially at night,” Cress said.
He and his wife of nearly 50 years, Linda, have two sons, Steven, an optometrist in Waxhaw, North Carolina, and Kevin, who is employed at the Y-12 National Security Complex in Oak Ridge, Tennessee. They are the grandparents of one, Shiloh, 2.
He said his wife, who he met at Appalachian State University, has helped and supported him from the very beginning.
“I graduated from Appalachian in 1970. That was probably May, and we were going to get married in July of that year. I didn’t have a job or anything other than some savings, but I was still going to go to school and she said she would support me. So she worked in teaching in Memphis for four years while I was going to school, and I worked part-time the last two years. I couldn’t the first two years. So that’s meant a lot to me,” Cress said.
He added, “She also worked for me for several years and kind of took care of more of the business end of the practice, which took a lot of pressure off of me. Without her, I don’t believe I would have ever made it because I didn’t have the finances to do it.”
Cress, who started classes at the Southern College of Optometry in the fall of 1970, attributes his love for optometry to “one great professor” he had at Appalachian State University.
“Growing up, I always thought I wanted to be a health care professional, but I didn’t know what kind. So I went to Appalachian to get a degree in biology, which I got. But along the way, I had a professor by the name of Dr. Frank Randall. He taught me zoology, and he also had a grad course on the eye and ear. I took that course, and after the first class, I told him, ‘Doc, I’m really interested in the eye part of this,’” Cress said.
“I don’t think anybody ever missed his class because they loved his class. He was a tremendous teacher and professor. I never had anyone like him since. If it hadn’t been for him, I probably never would have gone to optometry school. He was super, I mean, he really was,” he said.
'A learning experience’
Cress said interacting with his patients is what he will miss most after 44 years of service, but said the business side of the profession is what he enjoyed least, including “all the things with vendors and the processing of things.”
Neeses resident Linda Templeton said Cress has meant a lot to her and her family and has provided eye care for them for 20 years or more.
“When our boys were in high school, he took care of them with doctors’ appointments and even when they went off to college,” said Templeton, noting that Cress went out of his way when her youngest son, Ryan, was having eye trouble while attending Charleston Southern University.
“We called Dr. Cress. He went out of his way, called the pharmacy that was close to Charleston Southern University and called in a prescription for my son. He was able to get the medicine, and Dr. Cress followed up a few days later. It’s that kind of thing with Dr. Cress. If there’s an emergency, he took care of you. He followed up with him on that Saturday to make sure everything was OK. He was even willing to stay open on that Saturday if it was convenient for Ryan to come up because he didn’t have classes on Saturday and just check his eyes out,” Templeton said.
“When he retired, both of my boys called him and thanked him for all the years that he took care of them. A lot of times people don’t go the extra mile. We live in a society where we’re so busy and never stop to thank people for what they do, but we do appreciate him and his wife,” she said.
She said Cress’ friendly staff also helped fixing her broken glasses many times over the years.
“Those are the things that they’ve done. We don’t have that dedication anymore. That’s amazing that someone can serve the community for so long. I just couldn’t get over it. He was so accommodating,” Templeton said.
Over the years
Cress said he has seen many changes in optometry over the years.
“Well, when I started, we could not use diagnostic agents, which means agents that you put in the eye like to dilate the eye, or check for any type of abnormality ... We got that in 1983, and I think 1993 we got therapeutic drugs, which helps us deal with different eye problems like glaucoma, conjunctivitis, dry eye, corneal abrasions, corneal ulcers and that kind of thing,” Cress said.
He added, “That’s really helped the profession, but it made a big change from what I was taught in school. I had to learn a lot of this stuff as I went along. So it’s been a learning experience, and it’s still changing. We have computers now. Electronic medical records, that’s been a big change both for me and my staff because I didn’t go to school when they had computers. My wife and I had to go to (OC)tech to learn how to use them. So it was a funny experience. I had a good professor out there, too.”
He has had his share of memorable stories to share, including when a patient passed away while in his waiting room.
“That’s probably the most disappointing thing. I was working on her glasses and went out to take her glasses to her, and she was just sitting back dead as a doornail. So we called the ambulance and, of course, it was too late. I hate that, but it was just one of those things that happened,” Cress said.
‘It’s a big change’
Cress said he knew it was time to retire when some of the effects of aging started catching up with him.
“Well, I’ve gotten older and I have arthritis in my fingers. I found that I couldn’t adjust glasses really anymore ...I get where I can’t write good either and, you know, your thought processes aren’t as good as they were when you’re younger. I just thought it was time. I was going to retire over the last three years, but I just kept on going,” Cress said.
He said he has also found it hard to readjust from his routine working schedule.
“I still wake up early. I’d like to get where I can wake up a little later, but I’ll miss the whole thing. Dealing with patients, employees and companies we deal with, meeting the representatives. It’s a big change,” Cress said.
He is a former president of the South Carolina Optometric Association, now known as the South Carolina Optometric Physicians Association, as well as a former president of the Kiwanis Club.
Cress, who was also a member of the Central Midlands Optometric Society, is a member of Orangeburg Lutheran Church.
He said he plans to stay in Orangeburg and does have a few plans in retirement.
“Believe it or not, I have a garden and I like yard work. I play golf. I have a person I play golf with. We try to play at least two times a week. We haven’t played much more than that because he’s got a part-time job now, and it’s just been too cold and wet to play,” Cress said.
Mrs. Cress said the couple will also likely begin to enjoy a true vacation.
“We really have not ever taken vacations, not very many,” she said, noting that she, too, will miss the people she and her husband have come in contact with over 44 years.
“I’ll miss the people who come in the door because there’s some really nice people in the Orangeburg area, really nice. We’re seeing children of our former patients. It’s generations that have come in,” she said.
