Longtime Orangeburg city administrator announces retirement

Longtime Orangeburg City Administrator John Yow announced Monday that he is retiring from his position effective Thursday, Sept. 17.

Yow, 59, has served as the city's administrator since September 1991.

"The city of Orangeburg is poised to do great things in the future," Yow said in a prepared statement. "I plan on being a supportive citizen in those endeavors."

Yow said he discussed his decision to retire with Orangeburg Mayor Michael Butler about four weeks ago.

In his announcement, Yow expressed his appreciation for serving under the current council as well as past mayors Paul Miller and the late Martin Cheatham.

He also thanked the council members who hired him as an administrator 29 years ago. He noted current council members Bernard Haire and Liz Zimmerman Keitt were both on council and Sandra Knotts came on board about a year after his arrival.

Yow also thanked his current and past staff members he has worked with as well as his wife, Amy.

Butler said, "Your tenure as administrator of the City of Orangeburg has been nothing short of remarkable. You handled the administration of the city with a steady hand and sound judgment during your 29 years in the position."