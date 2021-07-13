Longtime director of Family Solutions pens first book whose signing is July 16

She continued, “What is so unique is that for every day that you read it, it’s a call to action. Whatever that call to action tells us to do, then I want us to do it because that also transitions us and moves us through our struggles. We cannot stay stagnant because then we’re not able to reach the purpose, goals and destiny that God has already predestined for our lives.”

White is founder of Kairos Outreach Ministries and its purpose “lies right along with the book,” she said.

“We should always be telling the good news of Jesus Christ and urging others to accept him and do the same that they may be a witness. So one of the ways that I’ve done that is through this book. This is also a way to spread the love of Jesus, that others will see that there is hope,” she said.

“In the end there is a way out. I talk about it in the stories that I give, and I also lend credence to it through the scriptures that I share,” said White, who is also a licensed master social worker.

She said the coronavirus pandemic also influenced her writing, propelling her to share that there is hope even after the suffering and death the pandemic may have caused individuals and families to experience.