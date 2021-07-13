Longtime director of Family Solutions pens first book whose signing is July 16

The longtime director of an Orangeburg-based family wellness program has spent part of her retirement crafting ways to share her Christian ministry with those who need hope and encouragement to make it through life’s daily struggles with her first book.
Virginia Berry White used her gift to mentor and empower children, women and families for more than two decades as part of Family Solutions, but the ordained minister’s work is not done yet with the release of her self-published book titled “Rooted and Equipped: A 90 Day Journey of Victory Through Every Life’s Transitions.”
A book signing is scheduled from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 16, at The Premiere at 1235 Five Chop Road in Orangeburg.
The 117-page book offers stories of White’s own personal life struggles, but also issues a call to action to overcome them, with it all backed by biblical scriptures that White said are the book’s bedrock.
“First of all, all of us are on a journey in life. All of us have purpose, but along the way on this journey and along the way in moving into our purpose, there are trials and tribulations and pains and disappointment that come right along with that. So what ‘Rooted and Equipped’ is talking about is how we can break free from those struggles and those pains and the disappointment so we move into walking in victory as overcomers,” White said.
She continued, “What is so unique is that for every day that you read it, it’s a call to action. Whatever that call to action tells us to do, then I want us to do it because that also transitions us and moves us through our struggles. We cannot stay stagnant because then we’re not able to reach the purpose, goals and destiny that God has already predestined for our lives.”
White is founder of Kairos Outreach Ministries and its purpose “lies right along with the book,” she said.
“We should always be telling the good news of Jesus Christ and urging others to accept him and do the same that they may be a witness. So one of the ways that I’ve done that is through this book. This is also a way to spread the love of Jesus, that others will see that there is hope,” she said.
“In the end there is a way out. I talk about it in the stories that I give, and I also lend credence to it through the scriptures that I share,” said White, who is also a licensed master social worker.
She said the coronavirus pandemic also influenced her writing, propelling her to share that there is hope even after the suffering and death the pandemic may have caused individuals and families to experience.
“I just believe that there will be growth as we go through. Those 90 days have all to do with a deeper pain that people may find themselves in,” said White, who is also an entrepreneur who started her own business, Global Footprints, which is designed to help fill in gaps in health care access for infants to adults.
Her husband of nearly 40 years, Joe, who also assists White in her ministry, said he hopes his wife’s book brings hope to those reading it.
“Virginia has written this book to bless others. She only wrote the book to inspire others and, hopefully, it will change others,” he said.
For more information on White’s book, visit the online link: http://bit.ly/rooted21.
Contact the writer: dgleaton@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5534. Follow "Good News with Gleaton" on Twitter at @DionneTandD