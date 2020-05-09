'Longevity is in this family': Orangeburg centenarian says she takes care of herself

St. Paul AME Church in Creston is Miller’s family church, and the 100-year-old has an explanation for why God has let her live so long.

“I think I was pretty good to everybody, all my kids, all my sisters, grandchildren, everybody that I know around. I think that helped me,” she said.

How does she stay so pretty? She has an explanation for that too.

“I just take care of myself, always did. I always did like to take care of myself from young. I still get in there in the morning before I go to bed at night. I do my face, get my bath and stuff like that, just keep myself up,” Miller said.

She added, “I’m doing good and could use a little extra help for my daughter. That’s the only thing I would ask for. A beautiful job she’s doing.”

JoAnn said, “She’s just a big ‘ole' baby. I take care of her. I retired to take care of her ... I did assisted living. So I was prepared for it.”

She thanks God for Miller, noting that the family has enjoyed longevity on many levels.

“Our family is blessed to have a mother that’s turned 100. Her sister from Columbia, who just passed, was 101. Then we had a cousin from St. Matthews that was 104. He was still making quilts. Longevity is in this family. God has blessed us,” she said.

