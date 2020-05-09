'Longevity is in this family': Orangeburg centenarian says she takes care of herself

Elouise Miller celebrated her 100th birthday on April 30, but she isn’t your average centenarian.
She diligently tends to her personal hygiene and enjoys reading her Bible, especially the verse about the Lord being her shepherd.
“I know that. My important Psalms 23. Every night before I go to bed, I always read that,” she said.
The Orangeburg native was one of 13 children born to the late Benjamin and Julia Darby McPherson. She and two sisters are the only surviving children.
She recalls a happy childhood with them.
“Back then, we had good times. We’d do a lot of work and a lot of walking. It was very good,” Miller said.
“All I remember was working. We were hard workers. We used to go and help in the farm. I used to enjoy walking up and down the cotton field and getting sweet potatoes, candy yams, watermelon and all kind of stuff like that.
“We raised all that. We had a lot of chickens ... Everything was so beautiful. It really was enjoyable coming up, much different than things are now,” she said.
The mother of seven children, the 100-year-old said she is thankful for a family which includes eight grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
“They’re a good family, very beautiful family. They’re very good. They take good care of me too,” she said.
Miller celebrated her birthday with some of her children at her residence at 1266 Ellis Ave., including her daughter, JoAnn, with whom she lives, and a son, Gregory, from Los Angeles.
She planned on eating heartily.
“Eating and getting me a good meal. That’s all I can do right now is just get some good food,” Miller said.
What are some of her favorite foods?
“Blue chicken, rice, collard greens, candy yams, macaroni and stuff like that. That’s a real meal,” she said.
JoAnn, who did all the cooking for Miller’s big day, made sure the menu included macaroni and candy yams. Her mother was sure to gain a few pounds from it all, she said.
“That’s what she wanted to have. I bought two cakes from the store. She had a ham coming and a white chocolate cake. Mommy don’t like a whole lot of people. The church wanted to do something for her, but I don’t think they would have been able to because I don’t think they’re open,” JoAnn said.
She added, “They wanted to do something for her 100th birthday, but she said no because she wanted to be comfortable where she could put on her house shoes. That’s why she’s home. She feels good. She’s smiling.”
St. Paul AME Church in Creston is Miller’s family church, and the 100-year-old has an explanation for why God has let her live so long.
“I think I was pretty good to everybody, all my kids, all my sisters, grandchildren, everybody that I know around. I think that helped me,” she said.
How does she stay so pretty? She has an explanation for that too.
“I just take care of myself, always did. I always did like to take care of myself from young. I still get in there in the morning before I go to bed at night. I do my face, get my bath and stuff like that, just keep myself up,” Miller said.
She added, “I’m doing good and could use a little extra help for my daughter. That’s the only thing I would ask for. A beautiful job she’s doing.”
JoAnn said, “She’s just a big ‘ole' baby. I take care of her. I retired to take care of her ... I did assisted living. So I was prepared for it.”
She thanks God for Miller, noting that the family has enjoyed longevity on many levels.
“Our family is blessed to have a mother that’s turned 100. Her sister from Columbia, who just passed, was 101. Then we had a cousin from St. Matthews that was 104. He was still making quilts. Longevity is in this family. God has blessed us,” she said.
Contact the writer: dgleaton@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5534. Follow "Good News with Gleaton" on Twitter at @DionneTandD
