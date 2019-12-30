Bamberg County plans to honor Sheriff Ed Darnell by naming the new sheriff’s office headquarters after him.
Darnell is the longest-serving sheriff in South Carolina and third-longest serving sheriff in the United States.
“Sheriff Darnell has been an integral figure in Bamberg County law enforcement for as long as I can remember,” Bamberg County Council Chairman Trent Kinard said Monday.
“It is only fitting that the new headquarters are named after the longest-serving sheriff in the state. Ed Darnell has exhibited outstanding commitment to law enforcement in Bamberg County,” he said.
Bamberg County Council unanimously passed a resolution honoring Darnell during a special meeting Monday. Additionally, the resolution approves the naming of the new Bamberg County Sheriff’s Office headquarters as the Ed Darnell Law Enforcement Center.
The Ed Darnell Law Enforcement Center is currently under construction at the site of the former Bamberg County Hospital. The renovated former hospital will eventually hold the sheriff’s office, emergency management office, Department of Social Services and Department of Health and Environmental Control.
Revenue from the Capital Project Sales Tax is funding the new Ed Darnell Law Enforcement Center. The tax was approved by Bamberg County voters in 2018.
Darnell graduated from Denmark High School in 1954 and joined the Denmark Police Department in 1972.
In 1973, he graduated from the S.C. Criminal Justice Academy and served the City of Denmark as a police officer.
Then-Gov. James Edwards appointed Darnell as Bamberg County Sheriff in 1978 and Darnell has served the county in the same capacity for over 41 years.
In 2012, then-Gov. Nikki Haley appointed Darnell to the Training Council of the S.C. Criminal Justice Academy.
Darnell has received numerous awards and recognitions during his time as Bamberg County sheriff, including Sheriff of the Year in 2001.
In November 2019, the Bamberg County Chamber of Commerce recognized Darnell with the Bamberg County Citizen of the Year award.
Additionally, Darnell served in the S.C. National Guard for 31 years and obtained the rank of platoon sergeant.
“Bamberg County is fortunate to have Sheriff Darnell serving and protecting its citizens,” said Joey Preston, Bamberg County administrator.
“He has continued to ensure that Bamberg County is a safe place to raise a family and conduct business. We are grateful for the opportunity to honor Sheriff Darnell with the Ed Darnell Law Enforcement Center. Sheriff Darnell’s legacy to Bamberg County will endure,” Preston said.
Bamberg County Council recognized Darnell in front of his family, friends, colleagues and law enforcement and legal community.
During the ceremony, Darnell’s son, Tommy Darnell, said, "In my opinion, becoming a public servant is more than just a job, it's a calling and I truly believe that our daddy answered that calling in 1972 when he began his law enforcement career with the Denmark Police Department and continuing his public service for nearly 42 years as the Bamberg County sheriff."
Darnell’s official portrait was unveiled at the meeting. The portrait will be placed in a location of honor in the new Ed Darnell Law Enforcement Center.
