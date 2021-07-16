Lone Star BBQ: New owners, new plans for Santee restaurant

In the past, Rachel has worked at menu-order type of restaurants.

Rachel said the biggest challenge currently is trying to find employees who are willing to stay and work. She said many individuals have come in for a couple of weeks and then leave. Currently, the restaurant has about 10 employees.

With breakfast coming online, they will need an additional five employees.

The restaurant, like many others, struggled during COVID-19.

Operations have changed some as now customers are served food rather than serving themselves. The restaurant is still an all-you-can-eat format.

The restaurant is still offering take-out and customers are encouraged to call ahead to order.

"We have good food and great people here," Rachel said. "It is a community place. You can meet your neighbors here and you can meet somebody and become friends from miles and miles away. It is very comfortable and it is convenient."

Lone Star opened in July 2001 as a place where people could enjoy good food in an early 1900s setting.

Local Realtor Pat Williams owned the restaurant before selling it in November 2018 to Calvin and Susan Strock, Ed Shuler and Shirley Toth.