London named director of RMC Dialysis Access Institute

Mark J.L. London, MD, FACS has been named medical director of the Dialysis Access Institute at the Regional Medical Center.

London is board certified by the American Board of Surgery and specializes in dialysis access. He received his training in dialysis access from internationally renowned vascular access specialist John Ross, MD, FACS, a pioneer in dialysis access and also founder of the Dialysis Access Institute at RMC.

With nearly 4,000 procedures performed each year at the Dialysis Access Institute, London oversees all clinical care of patients with end-stage renal disease whose access to the bloodstream needs to be established or has been compromised. He also leads DAI’s globally recognized training programs which attract physicians, nurses and technicians from around the world. London works closely with industry partners who seek to partner with DAI in dialysis access clinical trials.

“Dr. London is well-respected in our organization and throughout the region. Having worked closely with him over the past few years, I cannot imagine a better leader for DAI. He brings a myriad of talents to Regional Medical Center, including his access surgery skills and commitment to research and education. We are thrilled to have him in this role and excited about the many contributions he will bring through his leadership,” Ross said.