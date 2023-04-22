From socks to bottles, Kensley Phillips does it all – in her dorm room.

Phillips started her logo-making business as a freshman at Claflin University in 2020 and it has blossomed since then. She attributes the expansion of her business to the power of word-of-mouth marketing.

“The clientele list started with family, then went to friends, faculty members, and family of faculty members,” Phillips said. “I remember thinking, ‘Oh my gosh, it’s getting out there a little faster than I planned on.’”

The businesswoman caught on quickly and was able to find a way to manage her business, her schoolwork and her life.

“I’ve learned to create that time for me,” Phillips said.

She’s able to do that by having transparent communication with her clients, reminding them that she is a college student.

“I tell them, 'This is not a store, this is not a sweatshop, this is just one person, and you have to be patient with me,’” Phillips said.

Phillips intends on extending her business to an online service and one day have a storefront.

“I really want this to move outside my dorm,” Phillips said.

Phillips produces logos for hats, shirts, hoodies, sweatpants and even baby bibs, but the creativity does not stop there.

She sets herself apart in the logo-making business by adding two more items to her catalog, painted pants and artwork.

Painted pants are exactly what they sound like: pants painted to the client’s liking. The pants usually feature multiple colors and unique designs.

“Some people come in with a specific idea and others tell me to freestyle on their pants,” Phillips said.

Although she’s had the business for almost three years, Phillips is working on establishing a name. For now, clients connect with her via her personal Instagram, @thiscoloredgirl.

“It kind of goes with the business. Black women are very successful but looked down upon,” Phillips said, “I want people to click that name because this Black girl right here is making it happen.”