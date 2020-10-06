Log truck sought after fatal collision in Orangeburg County

An Orangeburg man died Tuesday morning when his vehicle ran into the back of a log truck near Santee.

The S.C. Highway Patrol is seeking the truck.

Scott J. Holbert, 49, of South Street, was pronounced dead on the scene. The manner of death is accidental, according to Orangeburg County Chief Deputy Coroner Sean Fogle.

The collision occurred on U.S. Highway 301 near U.S. Highway 15.

Holbert was traveling north at around 5:40 a.m. when his 2017 Nissan Frontier struck a tractor-trailer log truck in the rear, according to Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell.

Holbert was the only occupant of the vehicle and was not wearing a seatbelt.

The make and model of the tractor-trailer log truck is unknown, but the truck is believed to have been loaded with logs at the time of the collision.

The truck left the scene of the accident. The trailer may have damage to the rear bumper area.

The collision is being investigated by the Highway Patrol with assistance from its Multi-disciplinary Accident Investigation Team.

Anyone with information about the collision is asked to call the SCHP at 843-953-6010 or CrimeStoppers at 843-554-1111.

