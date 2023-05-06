“Log a Load for Kids,” in conjunction with the Children’s Miracle Network, hosted its annual “sporting clays” fundraiser on Wednesday, April 12, at Broxton Bridge Plantation in Ehrhardt.

The event drew 104 shooters, who raised more than $40,000 for the Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston.

“The generosity of our loyal supporters is a testament to the great people we have representing our local timber industry,” the organizers said in a release.

The following businesses were among the many sponsors of the event: Cameron Lumber Co., CawCaw Logging & Timber, Dempsey Wood Products, Edisto Surveyors, Mike’s Logging, Santee Building Solutions, Streamline Timber Co., Edmonds Forestry, Ag South, Pat Lee and James M. Simons and Co.

For information about how to get involved with “Log a Load for Kids,” contact Lin Houck 843-908-3641.