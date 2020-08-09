Locals report feeling 5.1-magnitude N.C. quake

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

North Carolina’s most powerful earthquake in 100 years could be felt within The T&D Region on Sunday morning.

One resident each in Branchville and St. Matthews reported that they felt the tremor to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Both towns are just under 230 miles from the earthquake’s epicenter near Sparta, North Carolina.

The USGS said the 5.1-magnitude earthquake occurred at 8:07 a.m., but it was preceded by at least four small foreshocks ranging from 2.1 to 2.6-magnitude about 25 hours prior to the mainshock.

According to The Associated Press, it was the “most powerful earthquake to hit North Carolina in more than 100 years.”

The last major quake in North Carolina was in 1916.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries, according to the AP.

According to the USGS, “moderately damaging earthquakes strike the inland Carolinas every few decades and smaller earthquakes are felt about once every year or two.”

There have been two earthquakes in the Palmetto State during 2020.