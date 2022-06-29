Local turnout low for runoffs

Local officials and statewide data indicate that voter turnout was very low for Tuesday’s primary runoffs.

Even though it is typical for runoffs to have lower turnout, participation in Tuesday’s runoffs was “a little lower than normal,” Orangeburg County Voter Registration and Elections Director Aurora Smalls said.

Smalls said many voters did not know about the runoff and were unfamiliar with the candidates and races.

She also said that early voting – first offered during the June 14 primaries – had low turnout in the runoffs as well.

“We still had a lot of voters who didn’t know about voting,” Smalls said. “Early voting was not as big as it should have been. We didn’t have a single day where it was crowded or steady.”

Two races were on the ballot in the three counties: Republican candidate for state Superintendent of Education and Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate. There were no local races in the runoff.

From the June 14 primary to the June 28 runoffs, voter turnout in the superintendent and senate races combined fell by 57% statewide.

Turnout in Bamberg County fell by 80%, in Calhoun County by 69% and in Orangeburg County by 73%, according to data from SCVotes.gov.

Overall participation among registered voters was in the single digits for the three local counties: 5% in Calhoun, and 4% in Bamberg and Orangeburg. Statewide participation was 6.75%.

Ellen Weaver won the Republican runoff race for superintendent, carrying the state with 64% of the vote.

She also won Bamberg, Calhoun and Orangeburg counties, winning from 63% to 70% of the vote in the three counties.

Weaver will face Democrat Lisa Ellis in November’s general election.

State Rep. Krystle Matthews, D-Berkeley, won the Democratic primary runoff for the U.S. Senate candidate race. She will face Republican Sen. Tim Scott in November. Matthews received 56% of the vote statewide.

Support for Matthews was stronger locally – she received 67% of the vote in both Bamberg and Calhoun counties and posted her best results in the state in Orangeburg County, where she won with 82%.

Smalls said election officials struggled to find poll workers during the primaries and runoffs as it conflicted with summer vacations.

This is usually a challenge for summer elections, according to Smalls.

The office will continue to recruit and will hopefully have more workers in November, she said.

Smalls also said officials will try to do more to promote early voting before the general election to increase turnout.

“We try to get the voters informed and hope to have better turnout in November,” Smalls said.

Runoff results

State Superintendent of Education, Republican

• South Carolina: Kathy Maness – 62,940; Ellen Weaver – 111,452

• Bamberg: Kathy Maness – 35; Ellen Weaver – 59

• Calhoun: Kathy Maness – 119; Ellen Weaver, 282

• Orangeburg: Kathy Maness – 273; Ellen Weaver – 523

U.S. Senate, Democrat

• South Carolina: Catherine Fleming Bruce – 20,003; Krystle Matthews – 25,234

• Bamberg: Catherine Fleming Bruce – 80; Krystle Matthews – 160

• Calhoun: Catherine Fleming Bruce – 44; Krystle Matthews – 88

• Orangeburg: Catherine Fleming Bruce – 286; Krystle Matthews – 1,263

Caleb Bozard is a news intern at The Times and Democrat through the sponsorship of the South Carolina Press Association Foundation. He is a student at the University of South Carolina in Columbia.

