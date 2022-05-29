Local student a winner in PSN logo contest

COLUMBIA -- United States Attorney Corey F. Ellis announced the winners of the United States Attorney’s Office’s 19th annual Project Safe Neighborhoods Logo Contest, which was open to all South Carolina grade school students.

The theme of this year’s contest was “Preventing Gun Violence in Our Schools.” Judges sought logos that demonstrated a successful collaboration between schools, communities, and law enforcement to reflect (1) warning signs that students should be looking for related to gun violence; (2) resources to help students who have concerns about gun violence; and (3) general messages to prevent gun violence in South Carolina schools.

“Project Safe Neighborhoods is the Department of Justice’s flagship effort in the fight against gun violence in the United States,” said Ellis. “This contest empowers tomorrow’s leaders to express their ideas and concerns about a troublesome topic that impacts all of society. Thanks to this year’s participants – it was a great competition.”

The overall winning logo will be used in publications distributed statewide and displayed on the United States Attorney’s Office website.

Winners from each grade division, overall winner

Winner K–2nd grade Division - Mason Cordona, Fairfield Magnet School for Math and Science, Winnsboro, SC

- Mason Cordona, Fairfield Magnet School for Math and Science, Winnsboro, SC Winner 3rd–5th grade Division/ OVERALL WINNER -- Layla McMillan, Fairfield Magnet School for Math and Science, Winnsboro, SC

-- Layla McMillan, Fairfield Magnet School for Math and Science, Winnsboro, SC Winner 6th–8th grade Division -- Jasmine Lucas, William J. Clark Middle School, Orangeburg, SC

-- Jasmine Lucas, William J. Clark Middle School, Orangeburg, SC Winner 9th–12th grade Division -- Laila Saddler, C. A. Johnson High School, Columbia, SC

The winning entries were chosen by a select group of young leaders at the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice who act as role models for the other youth throughout the entire department. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Officers’ Association and the South Carolina Sheriffs’ Association will provide $50.00 awards to each division winner; and the overall winner, Layla McMillan, will receive an additional $50 award. All students who participated will receive a Certificate of Appreciation for their submissions.

The annual logo contest is a long-running part of the district’s PSN program and an important prevention initiative that has proven to be an effective way to engage our students in meaningful conversation about preventing gun crimes amongst our young people and ensuring a safe learning atmosphere for our children. PSN focuses on reducing violent crime in our communities through prevention, enforcement, and reentry initiatives.

View this year’s winning submissions and learn more about the contest at justice.gov/usao/sc/programs/logowinners.html.

