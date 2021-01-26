Local, state jobless rates up; pandemic blamed for increase

Unemployment rates rose throughout South Carolina and The T&D Region in December amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to figures released Tuesday by the S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce.

“The unemployment associated with the pandemic is the wildcard. We are still feeling the impacts significantly,” Orangeburg County Development Commission Executive Director Gregg Robinson said.

Orangeburg County’s unemployment rate increased from 6.6% in November to 7.3% in December. The county had the fourth-highest unemployment rate among the state’s 46 counties in December.

The rate was 4.1% in December 2019, before the coronavirus pandemic.

Robinson said the automotive and aerospace industries are especially feeling the economic pinch due to COVID.

“Until the vaccine comes out and is distributed and we feel safe – a sense of normalcy comes out – we will see peaks and valleys," Robinson said.

But Robinson says things could be worse. A decade ago, the country was trying to come out of a recession.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the unemployment rate in Orangeburg County in July 2011 was 18.2%.