Local, state jobless rates up; pandemic blamed for increase

Unemployment rates rose throughout South Carolina and The T&D Region in December amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to figures released Tuesday by the S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce.
“The unemployment associated with the pandemic is the wildcard. We are still feeling the impacts significantly,” Orangeburg County Development Commission Executive Director Gregg Robinson said.
Orangeburg County’s unemployment rate increased from 6.6% in November to 7.3% in December. The county had the fourth-highest unemployment rate among the state’s 46 counties in December.
The rate was 4.1% in December 2019, before the coronavirus pandemic.
Robinson said the automotive and aerospace industries are especially feeling the economic pinch due to COVID.
“Until the vaccine comes out and is distributed and we feel safe – a sense of normalcy comes out – we will see peaks and valleys," Robinson said.
But Robinson says things could be worse. A decade ago, the country was trying to come out of a recession.
According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the unemployment rate in Orangeburg County in July 2011 was 18.2%.
"It is bad but it is not as bad as it was," Robinson said.
Bamberg County’s rate rose from 6.8% in November to 7.8% in December. The county had the second-highest unemployment rate in the state.
Its rate was 4.7% a year ago.
Calhoun County’s rate rose from 4.5% in November to 5.1% in December. It had the 16th highest unemployment rate in the state in December.
Its rate was 3 percent a year ago.
The state’s county with highest unemployment rate in December was Allendale County at 8.6%, while the lowest was in Lexington County at 3.5%.
The state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate increased to 4.6 percent in December from 4.4 percent in November.
“Unfortunately, we lost 3,646 jobs from the ranks of the employed,” DEW Executive Director Dan Ellzey said.
“There’s no doubt that December 2020 was filled with uncertainty as the CARES Act federal programs came to an end, and we all watched and waited to see if federal extensions would be signed into law. Now that our agency has swiftly implemented the FPUC, PUA and PEUC extensions, we are encouraging claimants to look at opportunities in the new year,” Ellzey said.
Nationally, the unemployment rate was unchanged at 6.7 % in December.
In other area counties, December's unemployment rates were: