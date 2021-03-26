Local, state jobless rates drop slightly

Unemployment rates fell slightly throughout The T&D Region in February, according to figures released Friday by the S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce.

Bamberg County’s unemployment rate was 9.4% in February, down from 9.6% in January. The county was tied in February with Allendale County for the highest unemployment rate of the state’s 46 counties.

Bamberg County’s rate was 5.7% in February 2020, before the coronavirus pandemic.

Orangeburg County’s unemployment rate fell from 8.6% in January 2021 to 8.1% in February. The county had the third-highest unemployment rate in the state.

Its rate was 4.8% in February 2020.

Spring is typically when the county sees its highest level of unemployment due to the seasonal nature of the work at some of Orangeburg County’s largest employers.

Calhoun County’s rate remained the same in February 2021 at 5.6%. It had the 18th highest unemployment rate in the state.

Its rate was 3.5% a year ago.

The state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased slightly from 5.3% in January 2021 to 5.2% in February.