 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Local, state jobless rates drop slightly
0 comments
alert

Local, state jobless rates drop slightly

{{featured_button_text}}
LIBRARY jobs jobless unemployment illustration

Unemployment rates fell slightly throughout The T&D Region in February, according to figures released Friday by the S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce.

Bamberg County’s unemployment rate was 9.4% in February, down from 9.6% in January. The county was tied in February with Allendale County for the highest unemployment rate of the state’s 46 counties.

Bamberg County’s rate was 5.7% in February 2020, before the coronavirus pandemic.

Orangeburg County’s unemployment rate fell from 8.6% in January 2021 to 8.1% in February. The county had the third-highest unemployment rate in the state.

Its rate was 4.8% in February 2020.

Spring is typically when the county sees its highest level of unemployment due to the seasonal nature of the work at some of Orangeburg County’s largest employers.

Calhoun County’s rate remained the same in February 2021 at 5.6%. It had the 18th highest unemployment rate in the state.

Its rate was 3.5% a year ago.

The state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased slightly from 5.3% in January 2021 to 5.2% in February.

Nationally, the unemployment rate declined from 6.3% in January to 6.2% in February.

For other nearby counties, February’s unemployment rates were:

• Barnwell – 7.9%

• Dorchester – 4.8%

• Lexington – 4%

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: The McConnell plan to deal with Trump

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News