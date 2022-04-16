 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick top story

Local sorority donates used eyeglasses to Lions Club

  • 0
041422 sorority donating glasses.JPG

Beta Sigma Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha recently donated used eyeglasses to the Orangeburg Lions Club.

 SPECIAL TO THE T&D

Beta Sigma Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority at SC State University recently presented used eyeglasses to Mike Pooser of the Orangeburg Lions Club.

These glasses are sent to a processing center, where they are cleaned, graded and identified as to their strength. Different missionary groups request these glasses for their mission trips to third-world countries, where they are fitted to individuals needing eyeglasses.

The local Lions club has drop boxes at several eye clinics in Orangeburg where individuals can donate their old eyeglasses, or they can contact someone in the Lions Club.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Seeking asylum in US: Refugees try their luck via Mexico's border

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News