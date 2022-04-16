Local sorority donates used eyeglasses to Lions Club

Beta Sigma Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority at SC State University recently presented used eyeglasses to Mike Pooser of the Orangeburg Lions Club.

These glasses are sent to a processing center, where they are cleaned, graded and identified as to their strength. Different missionary groups request these glasses for their mission trips to third-world countries, where they are fitted to individuals needing eyeglasses.

The local Lions club has drop boxes at several eye clinics in Orangeburg where individuals can donate their old eyeglasses, or they can contact someone in the Lions Club.

