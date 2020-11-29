Local sites in historic network; Reconstruction Era focus of effort by Park Service

Several local sites will be included in the National Park Service’s newly established Reconstruction Era National Historic Network.
This national network, launched in March 2020, will connect sites across the country that provide education, interpretation and research for the Reconstruction Era.
The new community sites added to the network include several Historically Black Colleges and Universities, a site managed by the South Carolina State Park system which interprets the stories of freedom and tenant farming, and a school which was created shortly after the Civil War to provide education to the formerly enslaved.
Specifically, the sites are:
• Allen University
• Benedict College
• Claflin University
• Clinton College
• Mather School
• Rose Hill Plantation State Historic Site
• South Carolina State University
• Voorhees College
“The Reconstruction story is a national story,” Superintendent Scott Teodorski said. "It includes sites from all over the country. Some of the sites are managed by the National Park Service and many are not.
“The Reconstruction Era National Historic Network provides an opportunity to connect these sites and to connect visitors to their stories as part of the Reconstruction Era. We are very excited to welcome these new sites to the network and look forward to working with them.”
The John D. Dingell Jr. Conservation, Management and Recreation Act, signed into law on March 12, 2019, outlined the creation of the Reconstruction Era National Historic Network.
This network, managed by Reconstruction Era National Historical Park, includes sites and programs that are affiliated with the Reconstruction Era, but not necessarily managed by the National Park Service. This network is nationwide and works to provide opportunities for visitors to connect to the stories of Reconstruction.
“South Carolina State University is excited to partner with fellow sister institutions across the state to provide education on the Reconstruction Era of 1861-1900. The Reconstruction Era Network is important to the history of our state and nation, and we look forward to providing the story of reconstruction through education, outreach and research,” S.C. State President James E. Clark said in a release.
For more information about the Reconstruction Era National Historic Network, visit www.nps.gov/subjects/reconstruction/network.htm.
