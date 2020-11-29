Local sites in historic network; Reconstruction Era focus of effort by Park Service

“The Reconstruction Era National Historic Network provides an opportunity to connect these sites and to connect visitors to their stories as part of the Reconstruction Era. We are very excited to welcome these new sites to the network and look forward to working with them.”

The John D. Dingell Jr. Conservation, Management and Recreation Act, signed into law on March 12, 2019, outlined the creation of the Reconstruction Era National Historic Network.

This network, managed by Reconstruction Era National Historical Park, includes sites and programs that are affiliated with the Reconstruction Era, but not necessarily managed by the National Park Service. This network is nationwide and works to provide opportunities for visitors to connect to the stories of Reconstruction.

“South Carolina State University is excited to partner with fellow sister institutions across the state to provide education on the Reconstruction Era of 1861-1900. The Reconstruction Era Network is important to the history of our state and nation, and we look forward to providing the story of reconstruction through education, outreach and research,” S.C. State President James E. Clark said in a release.

For more information about the Reconstruction Era National Historic Network, visit www.nps.gov/subjects/reconstruction/network.htm.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0