Local unemployment rates declined throughout the T&D Region last month, reflecting a statewide trend.

Orangeburg County’s rate declined from 5 percent in March to 3.5 percent in April, according to figures released Friday by the S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce.

The county had the ninth highest jobless rate among the state’s 46 counties in April.

Bamberg County’s rate dropped from 5.7 percent in March to 4 percent in April. It is tied for the state’s fourth-highest rate.

Calhoun County’s jobless rate dropped from 4 percent to 2.8 percent. It was tied for the state’s 19th highest rate.

South Carolina’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate declined from 3.2 percent in March to 3.1 percent in April.

“April was another great month in South Carolina. The number of people working increased to a record amount of 2,330,701, and the unemployment rate dropped to 3.1% from March’s rate of 3.2%,” DEW Executive Director William Floyd said in a release.

“The state’s labor force grew by 13,206 individuals, increasing our labor force participation rate to 56.3% from March’s rate of 56.1%,” he said.

More work remains, he said. For instance, DEW’s new SC@Work: Road Trips initiative is “focused on connecting rural communities with job opportunities.”

“It is a perfect time to find great work in South Carolina. As always, DEW and SC Works are ready to help jobseekers with employment and career plans and help employers find workers,” Floyd said.

The U.S. unemployment rate declined from 3.5 percent in March to 3.4 percent in April.

The April rates in other, nearby counties was:

• Barnwell – 3.2 percent

• Dorchester – 2 percent

• Berkeley – 2.2 percent

• Lexington – 2 percent