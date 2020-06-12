Local resident dies of virus; Bamberg, Calhoun and Orangeburg cases increase

Another Orangeburg County resident has died of coronavirus. A total of six residents have now died during the pandemic.
Eleven more county residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, along with three more Calhoun County residents and one more Bamberg County resident.
Statewide, there are 770 new cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and five additional deaths, according to figures released Friday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.
All five deaths occurred in elderly individuals from Aiken, Charleston, Lexington, Orangeburg and Richland counties.
Orangeburg County now has 309 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, 1,898 estimated cases and six deaths.
Bowman’s 29018 ZIP code lost a case. It now has five cases and 31 estimated cases.
Elloree’s 29047 ZIP code added a case. It now has 23 cases and 141 estimated cases.
North’s 29112 ZIP code added four cases. It now has 26 cases and 160 estimated cases.
Orangeburg’s 29115 ZIP code added five cases. It now has 122 cases and 749 estimated cases.
Vance’s 29163 ZIP code lost a case. It now has 15 cases and 92 estimated cases.
Bamberg County now has 40 cases and 246 estimated cases. No residents have died of coronavirus.
Bamberg’s 29003 ZIP code added a case. It now has 15 cases and 92 estimated cases.
Smoaks’ 29481 ZIP code added five cases. It now has 15 cases and 92 estimated cases.
Calhoun County now has 27 cases and 166 estimated cases. One person has died.
Gaston’s 29053 ZIP code added seven cases. It now has 87 cases and 534 estimated cases.
St. Matthews’ 29135 ZIP code added two cases. It now has 16 cases and 98 estimated cases.
Estimated cases are based on evidence that for every known case of COVID-19, there could be up to nine people with the virus who remain unidentified in the community.
Some ZIP codes include people in more than one county. As examples, the Cope 29038 ZIP code includes portions of Orangeburg and Bamberg counties, the Orangeburg 29118 ZIP code extends into Calhoun County, and the Sandy Run ZIP code is in Lexington and Calhoun counties.
As new information is provided to DHEC, some changes in cases may occur. Cases are reported based on the person’s county of residence, as it is provided to the department. DHEC’s COVID-19 figures will adjust to reflect any reclassified cases.
