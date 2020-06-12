Local resident dies of virus; Bamberg, Calhoun and Orangeburg cases increase

Bamberg County now has 40 cases and 246 estimated cases. No residents have died of coronavirus.

Bamberg’s 29003 ZIP code added a case. It now has 15 cases and 92 estimated cases.

Smoaks’ 29481 ZIP code added five cases. It now has 15 cases and 92 estimated cases.

Calhoun County now has 27 cases and 166 estimated cases. One person has died.

Gaston’s 29053 ZIP code added seven cases. It now has 87 cases and 534 estimated cases.

St. Matthews’ 29135 ZIP code added two cases. It now has 16 cases and 98 estimated cases.

Estimated cases are based on evidence that for every known case of COVID-19, there could be up to nine people with the virus who remain unidentified in the community.

Some ZIP codes include people in more than one county. As examples, the Cope 29038 ZIP code includes portions of Orangeburg and Bamberg counties, the Orangeburg 29118 ZIP code extends into Calhoun County, and the Sandy Run ZIP code is in Lexington and Calhoun counties.

As new information is provided to DHEC, some changes in cases may occur. Cases are reported based on the person’s county of residence, as it is provided to the department. DHEC’s COVID-19 figures will adjust to reflect any reclassified cases.