Local projects to get millions; House passes spending plan; Senate to follow

The U.S. House has approved a $1.5 trillion spending package that includes millions for local colleges and projects.

Congressman James Clyburn called the package a significant accomplishment for President Joe Biden.

“It marks another bipartisan, bicameral package and ensures the government continues to function and provides necessary resources to build a better America,” Clyburn said.

“I am especially pleased community projects are funded through this package to cut through red tape and directly address locally identified needs,” he said.

The U.S. Senate is also expected to approve the spending package, according to the Associated Press.

U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham also noted the impact on South Carolina projects, including the $19.8 million set aside for the Lake Marion Regional Water Agency’s Orangeburg/Berkeley reach. Funding will help provide water to the U.S. Highway 176 corridor in Orangeburg County and Berkeley County in the Camp Hall area.

“These are some of the critical infrastructure projects across our state,” Graham said. “I was proud to request and receive funding for these projects. I believe it is important that elected officials have a say in how taxpayer money is spent and not rely on bureaucrats in Washington to protect South Carolina’s interests.”

Clyburn also noted the water project and others, including:

• Claflin University: $3 million to rehabilitate the S.H. Kress building on Memorial Plaza in downtown Orangeburg and turn it into the Claflin University Downtown Community Center. It will house the Claflin University Center for Social Justice, Pathway from Prison program, young professionals’ studio housing and a business incubator site.

• South Carolina State University: $1 million for a Small Business Research and Entrepreneurial Leadership Institute.

The money will be used to implement “a research and entrepreneurial training program to enhance small business sustainability and strengthen the survival rate for small businesses in the Orangeburg community.”

• Denmark Technical College: $3 million for the “renovation of two campus industrial buildings, the replacement of wastewater lift stations on campus, the replacement of building doors throughout the campus to support ADA compliance.”

• Greater St. George Wastewater Project: $3 million for “construction of three new water pumps and a new force main to extend wastewater infrastructure to an area not currently served by a public utility.”

Clyburn said the package also includes additional funding for key priorities like broadband, health care, transportation, housing, historic preservation, and the “10-20-30” initiative to target resources to communities in need.

