Local officials graduate from MASC institutes

Several local officials graduated from Municipal Association of South Carolina institutes recently.
Orangeburg Councilman Jerry Hannah, St. Matthews Councilwoman Linda Archie-Simmons and Govan Mayor Wilma Edmonds have graduated from the Municipal Elected Officials Institute of Government. Graduates received their certificates during the Municipal Association of South Carolina's Hometown Legislative Action Day on Feb. 4, 2020.
Established in 1986, the institute is a program of the Municipal Association of South Carolina that gives municipal officials a strong foundation in the operation of local government. Participants learn about the role of elected officials as well as administrative staff. Municipal officials also learn about the relationships between local, state and federal levels of government. The institute includes two daylong sessions and three morning sessions.
"For more than 30 years, the Association has encouraged local elected officials to participate in the institute, whether they are newly elected or have served for a while," said Urica Floyd, staff associate for distance learning of the Municipal Association. "This institute gives elected leaders with diverse personal and professional backgrounds an understanding of how to run a local government effectively."
Officials participate in more than 25 hours of classroom work in order to graduate from the institute. Highlights of topics covered during the sessions include the SC Freedom of Information Act, ethics and accountability, budgeting, planning and zoning, human resources and economic development.
The institute draws its faculty from recognized local government leaders in South Carolina and other states, state officials, faculty and staff of the state's colleges and universities, as well as other guest lecturers. The institute also offers credited, on-demand courses.
Created in 2014, the Advanced Municipal Elected Officials Institute provides elected officials who have graduated from the MEO Institute with an option for continuing education through classroom instruction, interaction with experienced peers and case studies.
Bowman Mayor Patsy Rhett, North Mayor Julius Jones and Santee Councilwoman Shirley Small have graduated from the Advanced Municipal Elected Officials Institute of Government. Graduates received their certificates during the Municipal Association of South Carolina’s Hometown Legislative Action Day on Feb. 4, 2020.
The Municipal Association offers the Advanced Institute exclusively to graduates of the Municipal Elected Officials Institute of Government.
“The Advanced Institute gives mayors and councilmembers an opportunity to explore topics of interest to cities and towns in greater depth,” said Urica Floyd, staff associate for distance learning for the Municipal Association.
Officials participate in at least four of six courses to graduate from the Advanced Institute. Topics include public safety, budgeting, utilities, advocacy, economic development and governance.
The Advanced Institute draws its faculty from South Carolina and across the country including recognized local government leaders, state officials, as well as college and university faculty.
