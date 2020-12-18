Local jobless rates up slightly

"It will take grit and tenacity to rebound fully, not only from employers continuing to find innovative ways to make their workplaces safe, but also for job seekers who are being challenged now more than ever to rethink employment options and unique career opportunities,” Ellzey said.

SC Works Online Services has seen a decline in the number of people applying for jobs, he said.

"This trend is concerning when there are approximately 80,000 posted positions in the system," Ellzey said. He said the jobs are diverse and would allow most job seekers a relatively easy transition without having to receive any new training or skills.

Ellzey also said the jobs would help provide “better financial stability than unemployment insurance ever could.”

“And, most jobs provide medical benefits, something no one gets with unemployment benefits," he said.

Nationally, the unemployment rate declined from 6.9% in October to 6.7% in November.

In other area counties, November's unemployment rates were:

• Barnwell – 5.6%

• Dorchester – 3.9%

• Lexington – 3.1%

