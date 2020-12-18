Local jobless rates up slightly

Unemployment rates rose slightly throughout The T&D Region in November, according to figures released Friday by the S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce.
Bamberg County’s rate rose to 6.9% in November from 6.6% in October. The county had the second-highest unemployment rate in the state.
Its rate was 4.6% a year ago.
Orangeburg County’s rate increased slightly to 6.6% for the month, up from 6.5% in October.
The rate was 4% in November 2019, before the coronavirus pandemic.
The county had the fourth-highest unemployment rate among the state’s 46 counties in November.
Calhoun County’s rate rose to 4.5% in November, up from 4.4% a month before. It had the 16th highest unemployment rate in the state. Its rate was 2.8% a year ago.
The state’s highest unemployment rate in November was in Marlboro County at 7.1%, while the lowest was in Saluda County at 3.1%.
The state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate increased to 4.4% in November from 4.2% in October. Last November, the state's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was at a historic low of 2.4%.
S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce Executive Director Dan Ellzey said the economy is bouncing back.
"It will take grit and tenacity to rebound fully, not only from employers continuing to find innovative ways to make their workplaces safe, but also for job seekers who are being challenged now more than ever to rethink employment options and unique career opportunities,” Ellzey said.
SC Works Online Services has seen a decline in the number of people applying for jobs, he said.
"This trend is concerning when there are approximately 80,000 posted positions in the system," Ellzey said. He said the jobs are diverse and would allow most job seekers a relatively easy transition without having to receive any new training or skills.
Ellzey also said the jobs would help provide “better financial stability than unemployment insurance ever could.”
“And, most jobs provide medical benefits, something no one gets with unemployment benefits," he said.
Nationally, the unemployment rate declined from 6.9% in October to 6.7% in November.
In other area counties, November's unemployment rates were:
• Barnwell – 5.6%
• Dorchester – 3.9%
• Lexington – 3.1%
