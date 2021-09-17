Local jobless rates decline slightly

Unemployment rates declined slightly in The T&D Region in August, reflecting the pattern seen across South Carolina.

The state’s unemployment rate was 4.2% in August, down from 4.3% in July.

“It is another month of good news for South Carolina. The unemployment rate dropped for the eighth consecutive month – to 4.2%. The number of jobs rose to 2,302,743, which continues to exceed the record-setting number of jobs we had in months prior to the pandemic,” said Dan Ellzey, director of the S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce.

He noted more than 100,000 jobs are posted in the S.C. Works system.

“For job seekers, this means the time is right to find work in your local area,” he said.

Bamberg County had the state’s highest unemployment rate in August at 8.3%. It was 8.8% the month before.

In August 2020, the rate was 8.6%.

Orangeburg County’s rate dropped from 7.9% in July to 7.8% in August. It was tied with Marlboro County for the fourth-highest unemployment rate among the state’s 46 counties.

Its rate was 8.7% in August 2020.