Local grocers, retailers adjust hours, some close to help stop spread of COVID-19

Local stores are doing their part to minimize the spread of the coronavirus by adjusting hours, implementing special shopping hours for seniors and temporarily closing their doors entirely.

North's Palm Pantry convenience store has been closed since March 28, following reports of coronavirus cases in North.

Owner Vick Patel said the store closed temporarily because "we don't want to take a risk for our customers. We have to look out for them, too."

"It is hard for me, but we have to look out for our life first," Patel said.

Because the business is deemed essential by the state government, Patel decided to reopen Tuesday. The convenience store will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week for the near future.

Gov. Henry McMaster ordered the closure of all non-essential businesses March 31 and then extended the closure to additional non-essential businesses to take effect by 5 p.m. Monday.

Area businesses are doing their own part.

Quick Pantry Manager G. Patel says all 13 of the Quick Pantries in Orangeburg County have cut back hours to 8 a.m. and 8 p.m., seven days a week as compared to the normal 18 hours a day.