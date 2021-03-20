Local filmmaker nominated for NAACP Image Award

Alan Brooks is already a multiple-award winning film director; however, he says his latest accolade made him shed a few tears.

“Receiving a nomination from the NAACP Image Awards is such an honor and I am forever grateful to be a part of this year’s nominees.”

His latest project, “Mr. & Mrs. Ellis,” is nominated in the Outstanding Short-Form (Live Action) category.

The film has already earned several awards to include the 2021 People’s Choice: Best Narrative Short (Denton Black Film Festival); Best Indie Short (Imagine Rain Independent Film Festival) and Audience Choice Award (Capital City Black Film Festival).

Tanner Ellis, Alfred Lewis III, James Elwood Muller and Crystal Jasmin star in the film.

Muller won the Best Actor award ('Best Actor Award™ – New York') for his role in the film that tackles molestation and incest.

“It was important that this story was told,” Brooks said. “For too long, we have pulled the cover over issues. Children are dealing with trauma that carries on for generations. I hope that families will get the help and healing they deserve.”