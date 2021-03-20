Local filmmaker nominated for NAACP Image Award

Alan Brooks is already a multiple-award winning film director; however, he says his latest accolade made him shed a few tears.
“Receiving a nomination from the NAACP Image Awards is such an honor and I am forever grateful to be a part of this year’s nominees.”
His latest project, “Mr. & Mrs. Ellis,” is nominated in the Outstanding Short-Form (Live Action) category.
The film has already earned several awards to include the 2021 People’s Choice: Best Narrative Short (Denton Black Film Festival); Best Indie Short (Imagine Rain Independent Film Festival) and Audience Choice Award (Capital City Black Film Festival).
Tanner Ellis, Alfred Lewis III, James Elwood Muller and Crystal Jasmin star in the film.
Muller won the Best Actor award ('Best Actor Award™ – New York') for his role in the film that tackles molestation and incest.
“It was important that this story was told,” Brooks said. “For too long, we have pulled the cover over issues. Children are dealing with trauma that carries on for generations. I hope that families will get the help and healing they deserve.”
Brooks is a 2011 graduate of Claflin University and said he is indebted to the faculty who helped him find his calling to be a film director.
From Howard University alum, Vice President Kamala D. Harris to Spelman alum Stacey Abrams to Morehouse alum Sen. Raphael Warnock to South Carolina State University alum Congressman James E. Clyburn, Brooks noted HBCU alumni are a force to be reckoned with.
“If it wasn’t for the relationships I built at my HBCU and family support, I wouldn’t have had the confidence to build and create.”
Brooks said he’s nervous about whether or not he’ll take home the trophy, but said, “Being recognized by my peers who exemplify Black excellence is an honor in itself.”
The 52nd NAACP Image Awards will air on Saturday, March 27, at 8 p.m. on BET.
For more information about Alan Brooks, visit vimeo.com/alanmbrooks.