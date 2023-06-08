On June 3, Dr. Phyllis Pelzer was recognized as a Biden Lifetime Achievement awardee.

The honor was bestowed by the Trinity International University of Ambassadors School of Business at the annual Honors of Distinction Ceremony in Braselton, Ga. Pelzer also received the Shining Star Award previously received by legislators and global ambassadors.

Born and raised in Orangeburg, Pelzer attended South Carolina State University, where she earned a bachelor of science degree in civil engineering technology in 1987 and a master of science degree in transportation in 2008. Pelzer is an engineering professor at The Technology Center, Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College and South Carolina State University; a licensed realtor; and CEO of PRM Engineering Group.

She is the first African American woman to receive an engineering license in South Carolina. She shared her love for engineering with her students who have earned more than $1 million in scholarships to major in engineering and science fields at colleges across the United States.

Pelzer is the daughter of the late Milton and Dorothy Abraham Cobbs of Orangeburg. She is the mother of four children, Latoya, Steven, Robert and Maia, and the grandmother of four, Mozae, Makyla, Milan and Rae’Lynn.