Local districts receive federal funds

The S.C. Department of Education announced the release of additional federal funds to assist school districts in addressing the challenges faced by vulnerable students due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

These funds are provided under the American Rescue Plan Act to support the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act grant programs targeted at students with disabilities, and to support specific and urgent needs of students who are experiencing homelessness.

IDEA funding

South Carolina’s allocation of more than $43 million may be used for all expenses allowed under the IDEA, with a focus on alleviating the challenges created by the pandemic related to equity in education for students with disabilities.

Local district funding includes:

• Bamberg School District 1: $148,343.39

• Bamberg School District 2: $139,132.09

• Calhoun County School District: $186,116.70

• Orangeburg County School District: $673,646.36

McKinney-Vento homeless funding