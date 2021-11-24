Local dancers in Macy’s parade; students have ‘once-in-a-lifetime’ experience in NYC

Twelve young ladies representing Mary Jane’s School of Dance are poised and ready to perform with the Spirit of America Productions Dance Team as part of the 95th annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City.

These girls have studied dance at the longtime dance studio’s Bamberg location, which opened in 1976, or the Orangeburg venue, which was established in 1992.

As the 2.5-mile parade comes to an end in front of Macy’s flagship location in Herald Square, the uniquely assembled group of 700 girls hailing from high schools and select dance studios from across the country will sync their movements to entertain millions of viewers in this traditional holiday kick-off spectacular.

“In 2005, we received an invitation from the Spirit of America Dance Team and we accepted,” said Mary Bray Mehrzad, one of the teachers at Mary Jane’s.

She explained that they take ladies to perform in the well-known event every four years so that each of the high school students in the dance program has an opportunity to be a part of the parade.

“We believe that this is such an amazing opportunity that we allow every girl who is ninth grade through twelfth grade to come,” she said.

Taylor Smith and Mary Jane Maxwell, also dance instructors at Mary Jane’s, joined Mehrzad and the lady dancers on their fifth time participating in the parade.

The eager group departed South Carolina on Saturday and are scheduled to return on Friday.

According to Mehrzad, Spirit of America Productions sends the choreography to participants in advance. When the girls arrive, they practice all week to prepare for the main event.

In addition to practice and dress rehearsals, other highlights of the dancers’ exciting experience in the “Big Apple” included visiting the Statue of Liberty via harbor cruise, being treated to the “Christmas Spectacular” performance by the Rockettes at Radio City Music Hall and receiving premier tickets to the new Broadway show, “Six,” which musically portrays a modern rendition of the story of Henry VIII’s many ex-wives.

While in NYC, their trip afforded them the special occasion on Tuesday morning to be at 49th Street and Rockefeller Center overlooking Rockefeller Plaza for the live broadcast of the “Today” show, which features the Palmetto State’s own Craig Melvin.

“One of our dance moms reached out to Craig Melvin and the girls got to meet him and take pictures with him. That was fun. They gave a shout-out to Orangeburg, so we were getting texts from all over Orangeburg about that,” Mehrzad said.

“Everyone was excited because he is a hometown guy who went to Wofford. So, it was just a neat connection for the girls,” she said, joking that everyone wants to go meet Hoda and they were all there to see Craig Melvin.

The trip is about so much more than just dancing for these young women. Through this opportunity, they have experienced many firsts in their lives and have had the opportunity to grow individually and collectively.

“Dancing in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade means a great deal to me because it is an entirely new experience for me. Living in a small town, getting to tour the big city and meeting new friends has been absolutely amazing,” said Mallory Griffith, a 16-year-old junior from Neeses.

“I have enjoyed practicing my dance with the rest of our group. Experiencing the dedication of the others, I find very inspirational,” she said.

Mallory has been dancing at Mary Jane’s for 14 years.

Jaelynn Behling, a 15-year-old sophomore who attends Bamberg-Ehrhardt High, said the trip has been a great experience. She has been dancing for 11 years and she seeks to enjoy life to the fullest.

Like Mallory, Jaelynn said it has been fun meeting new people.

“This is truly a once-in-a-lifetime experience. I’ve made friends from all over the country and got closer with the people from my own studio as well,” said Ramsey Albergotti, a 16-year-old sophomore who attends Orangeburg Preparatory School.

Ramsey said she was dancing before she could talk. She loves dancing and stated that even though it has been exhausting practicing the dance in preparation for the parade, the rigor has made her a better dancer. Her goals are to continue to dance throughout high school and to continue to improve.

Shields Fairey, an 18-year-old senior from Branchville High School, said that she has been dancing for 15 years.

“This means the world to me. This is an opportunity of a lifetime. I have enjoyed watching the Broadway shows and meeting so many talented dancers,” Shields said.

“I dream to be an actress on Broadway where I can sing, dance and act for the rest of my life,” she said.

The girls are expected to be dressed and ready to join the parade line-up at 6 a.m. Thursday, with a parade start time of 9 a.m.

The official Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade route begins at Central Park West and 76th Street, turns on Central Park South down 59th Street to 6th Avenue, and continues to 34th Street at Herald Square in front of the parade’s namesake.

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is scheduled to air on NBC and Telemundo starting at 9 a.m. and last until noon. It can be streamed on Peacock, NBC’s streaming platform, and will be re-broadcast from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

