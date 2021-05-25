Local COVID-19 vaccinations, testing offered

COLUMBIA — The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is providing regular updates for COVID-19 vaccine clinics and testing opportunities in the Lowcountry region (Charleston, Berkeley, Dorchester, Colleton, Beaufort, Jasper, Hampton, Allendale, Bamberg, Orangeburg and Calhoun counties).
• Most current vaccine clinic information: scdhec.gov/vaxlocator
• Most current testing site information: scdhec.gov/findatest
COVID-19 vaccines are safe, effective, and free. The Moderna and Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccines are currently available for people 18 and older, and the Pfizer vaccine is for ages 12 and up.
DHEC vaccine clinics
COVID-19 vaccinations are free. You won't pay deductibles, co-insurance, or co-payments. Make your appointment for a DHEC clinic near you by calling 866-365-8110.
• Thursday May 27, 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Orangeburg County Health Department, 1550 Carolina Ave., Orangeburg
Community partner
vaccine clinics
Some non-DHEC vaccine providers may ask for your insurance information or an identification card, but you are not required to provide these in order to receive your vaccine and cannot be turned away. To make your appointment with a non-DHEC clinic, register online with the provider or call the provider directly.
• Monday, May 24, 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m., New Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 1785 Amelia St., Orangeburg
• Monday, May 24, 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m., Seniors Recreation and Leisure Center, 220 Park St., Neeses
• Tuesday, May 25, 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m., Orangeburg City Gym, 410 Broughton St., Orangeburg
• Wednesday, May 26, 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m., Denmark Train Depot, 12 Baruch St., Denmark
• Wednesday, May 26, 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m., Holly Hill Depot, 8603 Old State Road, Holly Hill
• Thursday, May 27, 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m., Orangeburg County Fairgrounds, 350 Magnolia St., Orangeburg
• Friday, May 28, 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m., Saint Mark United Methodist Church, 8502 North Road, North
• Friday, May 28, 8:30 a.m.-4p.m., Union Baptist Church, 16494 Ehrhardt Road, Bamberg
Free COVID-19 testing
DHEC-sponsored testing is free and pain-free (oral or nasal swab). Find a free DHEC testing location near you at: scdhec.gov/gettested.