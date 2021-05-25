Local COVID-19 vaccinations, testing offered

COLUMBIA — The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is providing regular updates for COVID-19 vaccine clinics and testing opportunities in the Lowcountry region (Charleston, Berkeley, Dorchester, Colleton, Beaufort, Jasper, Hampton, Allendale, Bamberg, Orangeburg and Calhoun counties).

• Most current vaccine clinic information: scdhec.gov/vaxlocator

• Most current testing site information: scdhec.gov/findatest

COVID-19 vaccines are safe, effective, and free. The Moderna and Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccines are currently available for people 18 and older, and the Pfizer vaccine is for ages 12 and up.

DHEC vaccine clinics

COVID-19 vaccinations are free. You won't pay deductibles, co-insurance, or co-payments. Make your appointment for a DHEC clinic near you by calling 866-365-8110.

• Thursday May 27, 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Orangeburg County Health Department, 1550 Carolina Ave., Orangeburg

Community partner

vaccine clinics