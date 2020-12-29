Local COVID-19 testing coming up

COLUMBIA — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is providing regular updates for COVID-19 testing opportunities in your region.
COVID-19 testing in the Lowcountry (Charleston, Berkeley, Dorchester, Colleton, Beaufort, Jasper, Hampton, Allendale, Bamberg, Orangeburg and Calhoun counties) includes the sites below. This information is subject to change, and current as of 10 a. m. today. Visit scdhec.gov/covid19 testing for the most current information.
DHEC urges South Carolinians to be positive you're negative by routinely getting tested if you're regularly out in the community. It's especially important to get tested before and after holiday traveling or events. Visit scdhec.gov/findatest for a testing location near you. While testing is important, wearing face masks and social distancing remain key to preventing disease spread.
DHEC-sponsored testing is free, doesn't require insurance, and results are available in 72 hours. DHEC's testing options have expanded to include shallow nasal testing, an oral swab, or a saliva test at different locations. Pre-registering is recommended. Visit scdhec.gov/gettested.
Bamberg County
• Tuesday and Friday, 9 a.m.4 p.m., Bamberg County Health Department, 370 Log Branch Rd., Bamberg, SC 29003
Calhoun County
• Thursday, 9 a.m. - 4 p.m., Calhoun County Health and Human, 2837 Old Belleville Road, St. Matthews, SC 29135
Orangeburg County
• Tuesday-Thursday and Saturday, 9 a.m. - 4 p.m., Orangeburg County Health Department, 1550 Carolina Ave., Orangeburg, SC 29115
Partner testing
Community partners play an essential role in our state’s COVID-19 testing. Some of these partner events may require a prescreening for symptoms, a referral, or an appointment. DHEC provides as much of this information as possible online at scdhec.gov/covid19testing.
• Tuesday, December 29, 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., sponsored by Family Health Centers, Inc., Williams Chapel AME Church, 1198 Glover Street, Orangeburg, SC 29115
• Tuesday, December 29, 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., sponsored by Family Health Centers, Inc., Denmark Police Dept., Walter E Brooker Center, 19 Maple Ave., Denmark, SC 29042
• Wednesday, December 30, 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., sponsored by Family Health Centers, Inc., Orangeburg County Fairgrounds, 350 Magnolia Street, Orangeburg, SC 29115
• Thursday, December 31, 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., sponsored by Family Health Centers, Inc., Holly Hill Town Hall/County Complex, 8423 Old State Road, Holly Hill, SC 29059