Local corn farmers ‘need a good rain’; hotter, wetter summer forecast

The heat is forecast to continue through June 6, although there’s a greater chance of rain.

Looking ahead through June 19, temperatures are expected to remain above normal, with precipitation around normal.

The NWS Climate Prediction Center is forecasting above-normal temperatures and slightly above-normal precipitation in June, July and August.

The U.S. Drought Monitor has all of Calhoun County, a large majority of Orangeburg County and the northern portion of Bamberg County listed as abnormally dry. This is the first stage of the five-category drought classification system.

Calhoun County Clemson Extension Agent Charles Davis said rainfall has been hard to come by.

At his weather-reporting station in St. Matthews, he received an inch of rain in April and about 2.4 inches so far in May. About 19 inches have fallen for the year.

“We are at that situation where we are depleted of our subsoil moisture,” he said.

Rainfall is needed and needed soon.

“We are moisture stressed right now,” he said.

“Irrigation is running like crazy,” he said. “Farmers are trying to catch up.”