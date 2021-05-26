Local corn farmers ‘need a good rain’; hotter, wetter summer forecast

Farmers across The T&D Region are hoping for rain for their dryland corn.
“We need a good rain,” Orangeburg County farmer Harry Wimberly said.
He is growing a little over 500 acres of corn, with about half of it dryland.
“We are working as hard as we can to irrigate what we have irrigation on,” Wimberly said.
Wimberly's dryland corn is “wilted up” and crying for moisture.
“The only good thing is that it's not quite to tassel yet,” he said. “If it was, it would be a disaster.”
Wimberly, who also grows cotton, peanuts and soybeans, says all the crops could use rain, but corn is the most critical.
It’s so dry that Wimberly had to stop planting soybeans until some rainfall moves in.
Providence farmer Dean Hutto echoed Wimberly's sentiment.
“The corn has looked great up until this past weekend,” he said. “We can make it a few days, but a rain by the weekend will make us or break us.”
“These temperatures are not helping,” Hutto said. “All the other crops are small and would benefit from this heat if we had some moisture to go along with it.”
Hutto said cool nighttime temperatures have slowed cotton and peanuts down as well.
“The rain will come – just hope it is in time," Hutto said.
Orangeburg County Clemson Extension Agent Johnathan Croft says the early planted corn is “suffering the most right now.”
“We have some time to catch a shot of rain,” he said. “Guys who have irrigation are running pretty steady right now, keeping it from having drought stress.”
While all dryland corn is suffering, it’s too early to say there will be a significant yield impact.
If hot, dry conditions continue through early June, there could be concerns about yields.
Many farmers have temporarily stopped planting soybeans and cotton as they wait for moisture, Croft said.
He said farmers typically have until June 10 or so to plant cotton and the first part of July for soybean planting.
“As soon as we catch some rains, they will go back planting,” he said.
There’s a 30% to 40% chance of rain this coming weekend. Temperatures are forecast to cool down to 92 degrees Saturday and 79 on Sunday.
The next 10 days – through June 2 – are expected to continue to be hotter and drier than normal.
The heat is forecast to continue through June 6, although there’s a greater chance of rain.
Looking ahead through June 19, temperatures are expected to remain above normal, with precipitation around normal.
The NWS Climate Prediction Center is forecasting above-normal temperatures and slightly above-normal precipitation in June, July and August.
The U.S. Drought Monitor has all of Calhoun County, a large majority of Orangeburg County and the northern portion of Bamberg County listed as abnormally dry. This is the first stage of the five-category drought classification system.
Calhoun County Clemson Extension Agent Charles Davis said rainfall has been hard to come by.
At his weather-reporting station in St. Matthews, he received an inch of rain in April and about 2.4 inches so far in May. About 19 inches have fallen for the year.
“We are at that situation where we are depleted of our subsoil moisture,” he said.
Rainfall is needed and needed soon.
“We are moisture stressed right now,” he said.
“Irrigation is running like crazy,” he said. “Farmers are trying to catch up.”
“We have corn that needs to pick up fertilizer in the soil,” Davis said. “We can't do that when it does not have moisture.”
Davis said the crop is at an important stage where ears are being set.
“We need to keep it very happy at the moment,” Davis said. “Right now we need corn to grow like crazy and not curl up in the middle of the day.”
Cotton and peanuts are still immature enough to not be as negatively impacted by the heat and lack of rain, Davis said.
But rainfall could benefit everybody.
“Anything better than zero is a win,” he said.