Local census rates lag; official says count will determine future funding

“We still have been having meetings by conference call and virtually to get people engaged about the census,” Young said.

The county’s also pursued other avenues for informing residents, including on social media.

“We did call with all 17 mayors and we even talked to them about helping push it out to their constituents in their communities. We let them know who was in first place based upon response rates within the county, and it’s the town of Livingston. So, we challenged all of the other mayors to do that,” Young said.

Young also noted that the county’s complete count committee and the county school district worked together to deliver calls to the community, encouraging the completion of the census.

Young said the digital signs throughout the county will be updated to include information about the census.

The U.S. Census Bureau announced that it would be making adjustments amid the COVID-19 outbreak. Included in the adjustments was the suspension of field operations.

In a May 4 press release, the bureau announced plans to resume field operations in phases in select areas.

