Local census rates lag; official says count will determine future funding

The 2020 U.S. Census was issued April 1 amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The pandemic isn’t stopping the census and local officials want to make sure their communities get the most complete counts possible.
“That count, for the next 10 years, will impact how that money is distributed to repair roads, school funding, Head Start programs, federal medical programs. Almost everything we do in America right now is impacted by the census count,” U.S. Census Bureau official Mack McNeil told Orangeburg County Council earlier this year.
The census count also affects congressional representation.
According to census data recorded as of May 7, South Carolina ranks 39th among the states in census response.
The U.S. Census Bureau states that 52.8% of South Carolina’s residents have completed the census. For comparison, Minnesota ranks the highest with 68.4% in total response and Puerto Rico ranks the lowest with 7.9%.
Calhoun County ranks 20th among the state’s 46 counties, with 50.6% responding.
Orangeburg County ranks 36th with 43.2%, and Bamberg County ranks 41 with 40.8%.
Orangeburg County Administrator Harold Young said the county has continued its efforts to encourage citizens to complete the census.
“We still have been having meetings by conference call and virtually to get people engaged about the census,” Young said.
The county’s also pursued other avenues for informing residents, including on social media.
“We did call with all 17 mayors and we even talked to them about helping push it out to their constituents in their communities. We let them know who was in first place based upon response rates within the county, and it’s the town of Livingston. So, we challenged all of the other mayors to do that,” Young said.
Young also noted that the county’s complete count committee and the county school district worked together to deliver calls to the community, encouraging the completion of the census.
Young said the digital signs throughout the county will be updated to include information about the census.
The U.S. Census Bureau announced that it would be making adjustments amid the COVID-19 outbreak. Included in the adjustments was the suspension of field operations.
In a May 4 press release, the bureau announced plans to resume field operations in phases in select areas.
Contact the writer: bharris@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-596-6530
