Local band to open for Tracy Lawrence; Christian rock band transitions to country

A band with roots in Bamberg County will serve as an opening act for award-winning country music artist Tracy Lawrence during a Friday night concert.
The Warren Peay Band, formerly known as Colston Branch, will offer a variety of country and Southern rock hits.
It is the first time the band has opened for the likes of a Tracy Lawrence.
“That is what is awesome,” back-up singer and rhythm guitarist Clint Collins said. “We are very excited.
“It is a huge opportunity and we are honored to be asked. This will be our first big deal.”
In addition to Collins, the band consists of lead singer Warren Peay; Patrick Collins on bass; and Farrell Pulasksi, the lead guitarist.
Joining the band is Wyatt Bruner, who will be on drums. Bruner has served as the drummer with Colston Branch Baptist Church in Bamberg.
Colston Branch was formed in 2015 as a Christian rock band with roots at the Bamberg church.
The band was featured on a number of media outlets, having cut its first record in Nashville with Irlene Mandrell's husband, Patrick Holt. Mandrell is the younger sister of country music singers Barbara and Louise Mandrell.
Colston Branch played in at Orangeburg’s Rose Festival, Raylrode Daze and was the opening act for Alabama-based country music group Sweet Tea Trio at the Rice Festival in Walterboro.
Colston Branch was hit hard by the coronavirus when churches closed, Collins said.
Seeing the opportunity to reinvent themselves as more of a country music band, the members of Colston Branch came together with Bruner and formed what is being called the Warren Peay Band.
They will begin performing at 6 p.m. at the South Carolina Motorplex in Neeses. In addition to the Warren Peay band, Dillon Carmichael and Dirty Grass Soul will also serve as opening acts.
Tracy Lawrence is no stranger to the country music scene.
He has charted more than forty singles on the Billboard Hot Country Songs charts, including eight songs that reached the number one position.
He won Top New Male Vocalist from Billboard in 1992 and from Academy of Country Music in 1993, and Vocal Event of the Year from the Country Music Association in 2007.