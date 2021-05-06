Local band to open for Tracy Lawrence; Christian rock band transitions to country

A band with roots in Bamberg County will serve as an opening act for award-winning country music artist Tracy Lawrence during a Friday night concert.

The Warren Peay Band, formerly known as Colston Branch, will offer a variety of country and Southern rock hits.

It is the first time the band has opened for the likes of a Tracy Lawrence.

“That is what is awesome,” back-up singer and rhythm guitarist Clint Collins said. “We are very excited.

“It is a huge opportunity and we are honored to be asked. This will be our first big deal.”

In addition to Collins, the band consists of lead singer Warren Peay; Patrick Collins on bass; and Farrell Pulasksi, the lead guitarist.

Joining the band is Wyatt Bruner, who will be on drums. Bruner has served as the drummer with Colston Branch Baptist Church in Bamberg.

Colston Branch was formed in 2015 as a Christian rock band with roots at the Bamberg church.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The band was featured on a number of media outlets, having cut its first record in Nashville with Irlene Mandrell's husband, Patrick Holt. Mandrell is the younger sister of country music singers Barbara and Louise Mandrell.