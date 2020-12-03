Local author to hold book signing Dec. 5

Orangeburg resident, Henry A. Dyson, will have a book signing on Saturday, Dec. 5, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Swift Books, 950 Chestnut St., Orangeburg.

Local students featured in the book, JaVian Cone, Tai'Quan Nelson, Victor Newman Cooper and Jordon Goodwin, will be present to greet family, friends and classmates.

Safety protocols of masks and social distancing will be observed. If weather permits the event will be outside. If not, it, attendees will be socially distanced in a large open room.

“The Boy That Knew Everything” is the most recent book from Orangeburg resident Henry A. Dyson.

The offering is different from his other children’s books in that it includes some local students and possible future authors and artists.

The main character of the book, Allen Richardson, who is very familiar with his own neighborhood, ventures outside of it and gets lost. The local students are asked to tell how they would solve this dilemma to get Allen home. Some interesting and creative solutions came forth. The author, writing under his childhood name, Henry J, then presents the real ending.