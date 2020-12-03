Local author to hold book signing Dec. 5

Orangeburg resident, Henry A. Dyson, will have a book signing on Saturday, Dec. 5, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Swift Books, 950 Chestnut St., Orangeburg.
Local students featured in the book, JaVian Cone, Tai'Quan Nelson, Victor Newman Cooper and Jordon Goodwin, will be present to greet family, friends and classmates.
Safety protocols of masks and social distancing will be observed. If weather permits the event will be outside. If not, it, attendees will be socially distanced in a large open room.
“The Boy That Knew Everything” is the most recent book from Orangeburg resident Henry A. Dyson.
The offering is different from his other children’s books in that it includes some local students and possible future authors and artists.
The main character of the book, Allen Richardson, who is very familiar with his own neighborhood, ventures outside of it and gets lost. The local students are asked to tell how they would solve this dilemma to get Allen home. Some interesting and creative solutions came forth. The author, writing under his childhood name, Henry J, then presents the real ending.
“I enjoyed working with these boys and hope that this experience will increase their interest in writing, reading and may even identify and develop some other abilities they may have,” Dyson said.
In addition to coming up with the ideas for solving the problem in the book, one student, Cone, developed a superhero and drew the pictures of his character.
Dyson met three of the students in the TEAM tutorial program at St. Paul Baptist Church. Victor Cooper, a member of the church, has read all of the author’s children’s books. Goodwin and Cone are sixth-graders at Robert E. Howard Middle School in Orangeburg. Nelson is in the sixth grade at William J. Clark Middle School in Orangeburg. Cooper is a fifth-grader at Brookdale Elementary School in Orangeburg.
The book highlights Mark Jamison of Jamison’s Pharmacy, a local business that is very supportive to many community causes. Net proceeds from the book will be put into a fund to help the boys with their education.
For more information, call Henry A. Dyson at 803-536-3001 of 803-614-9388 or email hadbad@att.net. The book is available through Swift Books, Jamison’s Pharmacy, Trafford Publishing and Amazon.
