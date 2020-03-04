Local anglers Outlaw and Sanders win Crappie USA Super Event at Santee

Team Davis long-line trolled on Lake Moultrie in the Angels Landing area. They were using Skinny Minnie jigs tipped with live bait. Tracy reported that blue/chartreuse worked best. The team caught 20 to 25 fish for the 2 days of tournament fishing.

“We prefished last week on Saturday,” Chuck Davis said. “The wind was too bad all that week to fish. We decided to try our spot on Friday because there was supposed to be a break in the wind. We got a five-hour break with no wind and we caught our limit.”

The wind prevented them from fishing the same area on Saturday. They went to their alternate place and caught a few fish.

“It was just enough to keep us on top,” Chuck said. “We were using black/yellow Slab Head jigs. We caught most of our fish around Angel's Landing on Lake Moultrie.”

Andy Adams from Loganville, Ga., and Brad Davis from Social Circle, Ga., took second place in the Amateur Division with 12.32 pounds. They earned a check for $1,000.

Third place went to John Johnson from Swansea and Rickey Rickenbaker from St. Matthews. They brought a two-day total of 11.29 pounds to the scales and earned a check for $500.