Livingston honored for Orangeburg County Council service

LIVINGSTON – Several Orangeburg County mayors presented former County Councilman Heyward A. Livingston with a “civic leader appreciation award” for his 23 years of service.

Livingston Mayor Bobby Gordon read from the plaque they presented Livingston, saying “On this day, Dec. 29, 2020, we hereby present you with this award in recognition for your generous commitment of time, support, inspiration and 23 years of paramount service to the western county communities."

Livingston stated he had been getting over some sickness and apologized for delaying the presentation. He thanked the mayors profusely for the award.

Livingston, a Vietnam War veteran and long-time farmer, was defeated in November’s election for the County Council District 4 seat by Joseph Garvin.

Livingston’s wife, Renee, was presented with a plant by the area mayors as well for her role in supporting him during his many terms.

She thanked the attending mayors for their generosity.

Other mayors in attendance were North Mayor Julius Jones, Norway Mayor Tracie Clemons, Springfield Mayor Edward Furtick and Woodford Mayor Sam Anthony.

Mayor Kenneth Gleaton of Neeses was unable to attend and sent his well wishes.

One final sentiment shared by all the western Orangeburg County mayors to Livingston was inscribed at the bottom of the award: “Thank you and our best wishes go with you!”

