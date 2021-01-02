‘Living legend’ honored

A drive-through celebration was held to recognize a “living legend” in Orangeburg.

Dec. 17 was declared by the City of Orangeburg to be Gloria Rickenbacker Hutto Day in the city.

Rickenbacker Hutto is the founder and president of the Rickenbacker Xcel Foundation and has given 100% of her time and energy and dedication to the foundation. She even added additional space onto her home so decorations could be created for the gala.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 24th annual gala was canceled, but 24 years of excellence were celebrated with treat bags full of goodies.

A line of cars wrapped around the corner at the Rickenbacker Hutto home with beautiful black, pink and gold decorations and her suit and sash all the same colors.

The sash said “December 17 Gloria Rickenbacker Hutto Day.”

Over 75 participated and cards and gifts are still coming in from the community.

The family thanks the City of Orangeburg, family and friends for their participation and support for 24 years. They say she will never give up raising thousands of dollars for Alzheimer's research.

