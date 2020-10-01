Little things made big difference for late Coach Artie Knight Jr.

According to Knight — who used his podium time on Wednesday as sort of an informal coaching clinic — the game of basketball has changed quite a bit over the years since he began playing and coaching, but he feels that the fundamentals of the game should still be taught as aggressively as they ever were.

"When I started, we shot two-handed set shots and shot our free throws underhanded," Knight said. "Then we moved to the one-handed set shot and eventually to the driving layups and even the slam dunk. But I can count on one hand the number of times an opponent dunked against one of my teams. What coaches don't realize today is that their teams don't have to give up easy baskets. They just don't have to. I see things players do today — even on the college level — with these long one-arm passes down the court, and it makes me crazy."

A fanatical note taker (and maker), Knight says charts and notes were critical to the success of his teams.