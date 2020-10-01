Little things made big difference for late Coach Artie Knight Jr.

Orangeburg basketball coaching legend Artie Knight Jr. died Wednesday at age 88. Arrangements are being handled by Dukes-Harley Funeral Home. Following is a story about Knight and his career written by then-T&D Sports Editor Mike Rosier in 2003.
It was always the little things that made the biggest difference for Artie Knight Jr.
And looking back upon a career as illustrious as the one the Harleyville native enjoyed — spanning 21 years and 10 state high school championships — it would be difficult to challenge the basics that produced such widespread success.
Knight spoke to the Orangeburg Fastbreak Club, keeping the pens of attending high school basketball coaches moving fast and furious as the former O-W coaching icon (Knight coached two Bruin teams to state championships in 1978 and '82) and National Coach of the Year (1983) honoree moved through his thoughts on the importance of basic fundamentals, or the "little things."
"It's the little things that count the most," Knight said. "If you cannot perform the little things well like controlling the ball or blocking out how can you expect to win the big games or play for a state championship."
Knight won his 10 state titles in four different sports (five in boys' basketball, one in girls' basketball, three in boys' track and one in girls' softball), captured back-to-back-to-back state titles at Holly Hill (boys) from 1973-75, while his boys' basketball teams appeared in the state playoffs in 18 of the 21 years he coached.
According to Knight — who used his podium time on Wednesday as sort of an informal coaching clinic — the game of basketball has changed quite a bit over the years since he began playing and coaching, but he feels that the fundamentals of the game should still be taught as aggressively as they ever were.
"When I started, we shot two-handed set shots and shot our free throws underhanded," Knight said. "Then we moved to the one-handed set shot and eventually to the driving layups and even the slam dunk. But I can count on one hand the number of times an opponent dunked against one of my teams. What coaches don't realize today is that their teams don't have to give up easy baskets. They just don't have to. I see things players do today — even on the college level — with these long one-arm passes down the court, and it makes me crazy."
A fanatical note taker (and maker), Knight says charts and notes were critical to the success of his teams.
"I had to write down everything because I couldn't afford to forget anything," Knight said. "If you have an idea write it down right then and don't wait. Also, chart out everything that you want to do in practice and keep track of how much time you spend on each subject. I guarantee that if you look back after a loss in a championship game you'll see that not enough time was spent on a particular thing."
Other important aspects of the game Knight stressed were player-coach communication and encouraging players to ask questions, a firm belief in positive thinking, and always knowing the what, when, how and why at each and every point in the game.
"Coaches have to be able to communicate effectively with their players," Knight said. "If the kids don't understand what you're saying you're not really saying anything. I always encouraged my players to ask questions and I also held individual conferences with each player because communicating with each player was different.
"I also believed strongly in positive thinking and making sure that players understood at each offensive possession and on defense what they were doing, when they were supposed to do it, how they were supposed to do it and why they were doing it. If you have players that don't know those things you get a lot of standing around."
NOTE: In 2015, Knight was inducted with five others in the inaugural class of the Orangeburg Consolidated School District 5 Athletic Hall of Fame.
