Little local impact expected from Fred

Tropical Storm Fred is not expected to have much of an impact on The T&D Region, although it could bring some locally heavy rains.

Fred is forecast to pass well to the west of the region Tuesday and Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

"Impacts are generally expected to be minimal, with better chances for rain early next week the main impact," according to a Friday afternoon weather briefing.

The Orangeburg area is forecast to receive about half of an inch of rain early next week.

Heavier rain in northern Georgia and upstate South could cause area rivers to rise as the water moves downstream, the NWS said.

"Major flooding is not anticipated in the Midlands and CSRA (Central Savannah River Area)," the NWS said.

Forecasters say the heaviest rain is expected to fall in the Upstate of South Carolina. If the storm moves further east, the Orangeburg area could see more. If it moves further west, less.

Forecasters are monitoring another storm in the Atlantic which has the potential to become the next tropical system.

